MANKATO -- WCHA Goaltender of the Week, WCHA Goaltender of the Month, first-team all-conference, WCHA Goaltender of the Year and first-team All-American.
These were all things that Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay already had on his impressive resume, some of them multiple times.
Now he's added a new accolade, and it's a big one.
On Friday, McKay was named the WCHA's Player of the Year, an award that's now gone to an MSU player in three of the past four years. C.J. Suess was the winner in 2017-18, and Marc Michaelis won the award last season.
"It's always special to be recognized by your peers, especially as a goalie," McKay said in a text message. "There are a lot of great players in this league, and I am very proud to receive this award."
Earlier this week, McKay was named a first-team All-WCHA selection and won the league's Goaltender of the Year award.
In conference games, McKay leads the WCHA with a 1.07 goals-against average, a .945 save percentage and a .929 winning percentage. The 1.07 goals-against average gave McKay his third consecutive WCHA goaltending title.
On the season, McKay leads the nation with a 1.32 goals-against average, .895 winning percentage and eight shutouts.
McKay is a finalist for the Richter award and is also a candidate for the Hobey Baker award.
While the awards are nice, MSU coach Mike Hastings has been impressed with how McKay has handled the recognition. Hastings said McKay has continued to refine his game despite the success.
"He's being himself. He shares credit with others, his teammates, his defensive core, the forwards that are blocking shots," Hastings said. "In this world, humble people are hard to find, especially ones that are as successful as he's been.
"Guys want to play in front of a goaltender like that."
In 91 career games, McKay has a .934 save percentage, 1.48 goals-against average and is 71-13-4.
He also has 22 career shutouts, which ranks second in NCAA history. Michigan State’s Ryan Miller (1999-02) is the all-time NCAA Division l leader with 26 shutouts.
