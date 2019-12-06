MANKATO — When it comes to his play for the Minnesota State men's hockey team, Jack McNeely might be considered the strong, silent type.
You might not notice the junior defenseman much — maybe his D partner, NHL prospect Connor Mackey, is the one catching your eye — but that's OK. It usually means McNeely's doing his job — and doing it effectively.
"I’m not a guy that’s probably going to be on the score sheet every night, but I’m totally fine with that," McNeely said. "I know what my role is. I just want to keep growing as a player."
Call them what you want, but stay-at-home, shut-down, defensive defensemen get little glory. More often than not, the WCHA's defenseman of the week awards go to players who stand out offensively.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound McNeely has two assists this season and one goal and 17 assists in 79 career games at Minnesota State.
But he measures himself by the final score, and the No. 1 Mavericks have the best team defense in the nation, allowing just 1.14 goals per game en route to their 12-1-1 start.
Of the 16 goals they've allowed, seven have come in their non-wins, a 4-4 overtime tie with North Dakota and a 3-2 overtime loss to Bowling Green. They have not allowed more than one goal in any of their victories.
"Being a defenseman, it’s really nice," McNeely said of the Mavericks' style. "All the forwards do a great job. It’s a five-man unit. Offense starts in the D zone, so it’s big. It’s our bread and butter the last couple years, playing hard defense, and that’s going to lead to odd-man rushes and offense. If you’re going to play really hard in the defensive zone, the (opposing) forwards might lose some confidence and maybe won’t battle as hard. It's just awesome, the way we play. It’s really fun."
McNeely embraced the role, even as a young player.
When he started playing squirt hockey, he said, the kids were asked to write down what position they wanted to play.
"Everybody put center," he said. "I think I was the only player who put D. My dad was a defenseman. He always told me about Bobby Orr. I was a big Nick Lidstrom fan when I was little. I was never really interested in forward. I always liked playing defense."
A Lakeville North High School graduate who spent two seasons of junior hockey in the United States Hockey League, McNeely played a little more than half of Minnesota State's games as a freshman. He finished that first year with six assists and a plus-minus of plus-8.
A season later, he was one of the Mavericks' most-improved players. He played in all 42 games last season, finishing with one goal and six assists. He was also plus-27, which led the team and ranked seventh in the nation.
"One thing coaches like is low maintenance," Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. "(McNeely's) a low-maintenance player. He goes to work everyday.
"He’s also a guy who’s got a little bit of a hidden sense of humor so he’s a guy you like to be around because he’s quick-witted. And he’s a phenomenal team guy. And when you combine all those things with the talent that he has — his work ethic, his time that he’s spent to get stronger in the weight room with Tom Inkrott, our strength coach, how can you not like being around him? How can you not like having him on your team?"
McNeely said his confidence has grown by his offseason work with Inkrott, as well as by playing with Mackey, which he's done for the better part of two seasons.
"We have some chemistry together," McNeely said. "He’s obviously a great player, and we’re really good friends off the ice, too. So that definitely helps a ton."
Mackey, who is also a junior, is the Mavericks' top-scoring defenseman with 10 points, including four goals, and has 47 points for his career.
McNeely may never put up numbers like that, but he wouldn't mind adding a little more offense to his skill set.
Hastings would like to see it, too.
"I think he’s got the ability to become another 100-foot contributor," the coach said. "And that’s on the other side of the red line. One thing he is not real comfortable doing is shooting pucks. He makes great decisions. But when he shoots it, there’s usually a real good effect, an end result. And so it’s just trying to get him comfortable to be a little bit more proactive."
That might be a little out of McNeely's comfort zone, going from the shadows to the spotlight.
"We all have the ability to play offense," he said. "It’s definitely somewhere I can grow."
