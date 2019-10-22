MANKATO — Even though his team led 7-0 and completely dominated the first half, St. Clair/Loyola football coach Dustin Bosshart didn’t feel too good at halftime.
“I felt like it should have been 21-0,” he said. “We left two touchdowns out there because of our mistakes and some other things.”
Medford rallied in the second half, defeating the Spartans 27-13 in the quarterfinals of the Section 2AA playoffs Tuesday. Medford defeated the Spartans 34-6 in the season-opener, but this game was completely different.
“Our offense was really good in the first half,” senior quarterback Ben Ellingworth said. “We just couldn’t get anything going (in the second half). Sometimes, that’s how it goes.”
The Spartans opened the game with an 11-play drive that ended with an 18-yard pass from Ellingworth to Max Hoosline, and the PAT kick by Simon Moragn made it 7-0.
St. Clair/Loyola dominated the rest of the first half but didn’t score. The Spartans had 17:03 of the 24 minutes of possession time, running 40 plays to Medford’s 16. St. Clair/Loyola had 220 yards of offense in the half, with Medford gaining just 42.
The Spartans had a chance to stretch the lead late in the second quarter but fumbled on first-and-goal at the 9.
The second half was much different as Medford had all of the momentum. Midway through the third quarter, Medford quarterback Willie Von Ruden ran 23 yards for the tying touchdown.
“He can make something out of nothing,” Bosshart said. “When he has the ball in his hands, you just hold your breath and hope the defense can make the plays.”
The Spartans regained the lead near the end of the quarter. Ben Ellingworth ran up the middle, bounced off several tacklers and broke free, out-racing the defenders for an 89-yard score.
“The offensive line did a great job,” Ellingworth said. “The linebacker filled the hole, and I broke free.”
Medford came right back on a 28-yard pass from Von Ruden to Josiah Hedenstein. A 41-yard run by Von Ruden made it 21-13, and a final touchdown run by Jerone Chavis made it 27-13.
In the second half, Medford gained 247 yards on 32 plays, with 155 yards on 21 rushes. Von Ruden ran for 133 yards in the second half, 155 for the game, and passed for 103 yards.
“That quarterback-running back combo is pretty good,” Ellingworth said. “The scoreboard says we lost, but I’m proud for playing with these guys. We all played our hearts out.”
The Spartans had 120 yards in the second half, but 89 came on Ellingworth’s touchdown. Ellingworth ended up with 149 yards rushing and 133 yards passing.
“We had a couple of injuries, and we had to shuffle guys around,” Bosshart said. “It has a trickle-down effect. We had guys who had to play both ways, and it was tough.”
Medford (4-5) will play Maple River, which defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 47-28, on Saturday at Mapleton.
