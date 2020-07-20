MANKATO — Despite being recruited to play football or basketball in college, Jordan Merseth had just decided that he wouldn’t play any sports and just be a student at Minnesota State.
But then he ran into Brandon Polesky, the men’s basketball assistant coach at Bethany Lutheran.
“He said, why don’t you come to Bethany and play basketball?” Merseth said. “I said, ‘let’s go.’ Basketball is fun.”
Merseth announced this week that he would attend Bethany, where he will play for new coach Pat Garvin. The 6-foot-5 center has a family legacy at Bethany, where his dad Tim played from 1996-98 and his aunt Jessica was a top player in the women’s basketball program from 2003-07 and was inducted into Bethany’s Hall of Fame in 2018.
Merseth was being recruited for football by Minnesota State Moorhead, Morningside and Northwestern of Iowa. Basketball schools such as Waldorf College and many of the MIAC programs were interested in him for basketball before he settled on Bethany.
“It’s a program that has been very successful and has a new coach,” Merseth said. “I’m excited to know that I’ll be playing there for the next four years.”
Merseth averaged 12.7 and a team-high 6.2 rebounds, while leading Mankato East in field-goal shooting at 64.4%. He finished his career with 854 points and 409 rebounds, which ranks 15th at East, and shot 64.7% from the field over three seasons.
“I think it’s a really good fit for Jordan,” East coach Joe Madson said. “I think his lack of size might have hurt him at the Division II level. At Bethany, he can be more a traditional low-post player, and he can step out and shoot it. He’s a really good passer, too.”
In Merseth’s three varsity seasons, East was 76-14, including 58-8 in Big Nine Conference games, with two conference championships and one trip to the state tournament.
“It’s been a great ride,” he said.
Merseth is the third player from East to join a college program this offseason, joining Joich Gong (Kirkwood Community College) and Jax Madson (Concordia-St. Paul).
Merseth said he’s lost about 20 pounds since the pandemic shutdown in March. He’s now focused on getting ready to play at the college level.
“I’m not where I used to be so I need to get back in basketball shape,” Merseth said. “Hopefully, I’m a little faster. Hopefully, we have a basketball season.”
