MANKATO — Senior center Jordan Merseth’s eight-point flurry ignited a game-opening 12-0 burst Saturday night as Mankato East overwhelmed Red Wing 83-44 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game at the East gym.
Merseth, who finished the one-sided contest with 21 points and a team-best 10 rebounds, nailed a 7-foot, head-on turnaround, a fastbreak putback, a nifty reverse layup off a spin move and a transition layup to get things started. After senior guard Joich Gong netted a driving 7-foooter, Merseth’s baby hook crawled over the rim to put the Cougars in front 16-8.
“Our mindset was to come in here and do what we do to get the W,” Merseth said. “When you can get the inside game going early, it will open things up for the guards so that was kind of our plan tonight. We can basically do anything offensively. We can go down low or we can shoot the 3, and we can play defense with the best of them.
“When we get a lot of guys going, it can really open things up for Jax (Madson) and it won’t put as much pressure on him to score.”
Gong, who ended up with 19 points and a team-high six assists, drove the right baseline for a two-handed jam before Merseth’s layup off a spin move and Brandon Schendel’s layup helped stretch the margin to 22-8.
Madson, a gifted offensive threat, then recorded his initial points — a left-wing 3-pointer — as the Cougars (4-1, 4-0 in Big Nine) began to pull away.
“Our guys are pretty dialed in on the defensive end right now,” East coach Joe Madson said. “That creates things for us. I don’t think we had to run a set for quite a while because we were getting out on transition pretty good. It was really nice to take care of business after getting that lead. We didn’t shoot great at times, but our guys are locked in, and we’re not going to get caught sleep-walking too often.
“Jax was kind of our offense in that DeLaSalle game so we need other guys to produce on offense. We’ve got a bunch of guys who can score so that was a good sign for us. I like having teams who can spread it out scoring because that makes you so much tougher to defend.”
Gong’s fastbreak follow-up and driving basket began another 11-2 surge by the Cougars before a half-ending 12-0 run produced a 52-22 cushion. Gong converted another dunk and two free throws in the stretch while Dom Bangu and Pal Kueth buried triples in the waning seconds. Madson totaled 12 points, five assists and three steals on the evening.
“Everyone of us can score, and our bench is pretty deep,” Gong said. “We were getting a little lazy when they scored two quick baskets so we called a timeout and made sure we were getting back on defense. We’re known for getting up and down the court, both offensively and defensively. We were able to make some good adjustments and play very well together. ... Our JV works very hard in practice so it was nice to reward them with some playing time.”
Sophomore wing Denval Atkinson led the Wingers (1-4,1-2) will 11 points while Deso Buck, Henry Davig and Max Hanson chipped in nine points apiece.
East plays Tuesday at Northfield.
