ST. PETER -- For Gustavus Adolphus athletic director Tm Brown, fall is a great time to be on a college campus, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, those experiences have been diminished, from in-person classes to social functions to athletic competitions.
"We want our normal fall camps, the game weeks, students coming back to campus," Brown said. "Fall is the start of the school year. It's the best time of the year."
The MIAC announced Tuesday that it will postpone competition in football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and volleyball, all considered high-risk sports, until the spring, if the current COVID-19 crisis allows.
Men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis, which are deemed low risk, will be allowed to play conference-only matches this fall.
"It's disappointing," Brown said. "We tried everything we could to give our student-athletes the seasons they deserve, but in the end, it didn't work out."
On July 16, the MIAC canceled nonconference competition in fall sports. Carleton had already announced that it would cancel all fall sports.
So that left the Gustavus football team with just a seven-game season. Coach Pete Haugen is hoping that football may be able to get back one of the two nonconference games or the game against Carleton during a spring season.
"We weren't surprised (by this decision), but it's disappointing," he said. "Our kids put in so much energy and effort into this (offseason), and to have that disrupted is disappointing. We've asked the kids to recalibrate, and that's what they'll do.
"The kids really want to play, and we're hopeful there's a light at the end of the tunnel with a spring season."
Training, practice, and other related activities for all teams will be permitted in accordance with NCAA Division III rules and campus and state restrictions.
The Division III Management Council approved a proposal last week to allow schools and conferences to move or extend fall sports practices and competition into the spring, determining the length of seasons by days instead of weeks, and those days would not have to be consecutive.
"All the contingency plans we worked on for months have all changed," Brown said. "What things look like on Sept. 2 might change by October."
Brown also said that the NCAA has mandated a weekly testing policy for high-risk sports that aren't financially feasible for Gustavus or most smaller universities.
"We still don't know what (a fall training schedule) will look like," Haugen said. "In the next few days, we should get some more clarity on that."
The men's golf team is scheduled to report to campus on Aug. 22, with the rest of the students arriving a week later. There is an option for students to bring their possessions to campus earlier than that but not stay.
Classes begin Sept. 2.
The MIAC will continue to monitor the health situation and evaluate options for the winter and spring seasons.
"We're trying to maximize the opportunities for our student-athletes," Brown said. "Let's pray for an early spring and great weather."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.