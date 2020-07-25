There will be no football, soccer or volleyball in the MIAC this fall.
According to the Star Tribune, the Division III conference, which includes Gustavus Adolphus, will postpone competition in those three sports and resume play in the spring, if the current COVID-19 crisis allows. Golf, cross country and tennis may still be allowed to compete.
Both Gustavus Adolphus athletic director Tom Brown and football coach Pete Haugen said they could not comment on the report. The conference has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday.
The Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which includes Minnesota State University, is expected to make an announcement early this week regarding the future of fall sports.
Several Division III conferences have announced the postponement or cancellation of fall sports.
On Friday, the NCAA Division III Management Council recommended the cancellation of all fall sports championships. The NCAA’s Board of Governors met Friday to consider that recommendation in all divisions but delayed any decision until at least Aug. 4.
The MIAC has already canceled nonconference competition in fall sports, and conference officials will continue to evaluate conditions for athletics to begin at some point.
Carleton had announced on July 10 that it would cancel all fall sports. Carleton has not made a decision about winter and spring sports, but those teams will not be allowed to compete during the fall semester, meaning they can't have games before late December, at least three weeks later than would normally be allowed.
The Division III Management Council approved a proposal this week to allow schools and conferences to move or extend fall sports practices and competition into the spring.
Under the proposal, playing seasons would be defined by the number of days instead of weeks, and those days would not have to be in consecutive weeks, allowing for breaks if health concerns dictate changes.
