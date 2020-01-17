Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Becoming windy with snow likely overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming windy with snow likely overnight. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.