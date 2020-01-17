For nearly two periods on Friday, Marc Michaelis showed why he’s one of the best players in the WCHA, if not the country.
The Minnesota State senior captain scored a goal and assisted on two others in what would end up as a 6-3 victory over Bowling Green at Bowling Green, Ohio, and the sixth win in a row for the third-ranked Mavericks.
“He’s playing at a different level,” coach Mike Hastings said.
However, Michaelis left the game with a lower-body injury in the closing seconds of the second period, needing help to leave the rink as he was unable to put weight on his leg, and didn’t return.
“Not sure yet the extent,” Hastings said in a phone interview afterward. “I don’t believe he’ll be available for tomorrow.”
The Mavericks hope the injury isn’t serious or long-term for the WCHA’s leading scorer. Michaelis now has 33 points on 16 goals and 17 assists.
As good as Michaelis was, the Mavericks spread out the scoring against the No. 15 Falcons.
Nick Rivera had a goal and an assist. Charlie Gerard, Josh French, Julian Napravnik and defenseman Riese Zmolek scored the other goals.
Freshman forward Lucas Sowder stayed hot, assisting on three goals for his second three-point game in a row. Walker Duehr had two assists. Goaltender Dryden McKay made 23 saves.
“To go on the road, that was a big win,” Hastings said. “We had different guys step up.”
Gerard got the scoring started with a power-play goal, and the game was tied 1-1 after one period.
Michaelis put MSU up 2-1 at 5:17 of the second period, and Bowling Green came right back, tying it just 8 seconds later on freshman Adam Conquest’s second goal of the game and season.
French scored his second goal of the season, finishing off a nice feed from fellow senior Rivera to break the tie at 10:14.
“They played like two seniors tonight,” Hastings said of French and Rivera, “They killed penalties. We need them to step up and they did.”
The Mavericks, who killed all five Bowling Green power plays, including three in the second period, added on two goals in the final 1:46 of the middle frame, as Napravnik and Zmolek scored 55 seconds apart prior to Michaelis’ injury.
“After killing those penalties, to make another push, that showed a lot of character,” Hastings said. “We faced a lot of adversity.”
With junior Jake Jaremko not on the trip due to an upper-body injury, the Mavericks were without their top two centers for the rest of the game.
“During the season you need different guys to step up at different times,” Hastings said. “We did tonight, and we’re going to again tomorrow.”
Sam Craggs scored for the Falcons with 8:54 left in the third period to make it a two-goal game.
Bowling Green outshot Minnesota State 26-25. The Falcons’ Eric Dop made 19 saves.
The Mavericks (21-3-1, 15-2-0 in WCHA) and Falcons will play again at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.