MANKATO — The postseason awards keep piling up for Minnesota State men's hockey players Marc Michaelis and Dryden McKay.
Two national college hockey websites included the pair among their All-American teams this week.
U.S. College Hockey Online gave Michaelis, a senior forward, and McKay, a sophomore goaltender first-team honors, and College Hockey News made both players Second Team members.
Michaelis was the WCHA's player of the year and finished the season tied for second in the country in points per game (1.42), and McKay led the nation in nearly every statistical category for goalies.
Both players are top-10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the sport's top player.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks finished No. 3 in USCHO's final poll of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.