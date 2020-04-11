Three Minnesota State men’s hockey players were named All-Americans by the American Hockey Coaches Association on Saturday night following a 31-5-2 season that was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.
Senior forward Marc Michaelis and sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay were named to the West First Team, while junior defenseman Connor Mackey was a Second Team West selection.
McKay was one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the top goalie in men’s college hockey, but he lost out to Maine’s Jeremy Swayman.
The Richter Award was announced during a special broadcast of ESPN’s SportsCenter on Saturday night, along with the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the sport’s top overall player. Minnesota Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich won the Hobey over Swayman and North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi.
Michaelis, McKay and Mackey give Minnesota State 10 Division I All-Americans.
Michaelis and McKay join first-teamers Matt Leitner (2015) and C.J. Suess (2018), while Mackey joins second-teamers Shane Joseph (2003), Grant Stevenson (2003), David Backes (2006), Zach Palmquist (2015) and Daniel Brickley (2017).
Michaelis, the WCHA Player of the Year, had 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in his final season with the Mavericks. He recently signed an NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks. He was a top-10 Hobey Baker finalist.
McKay, who was also a top-10 Hobey finalist, had the best statistical season in the country, going 30-4-2 with 10 shutouts, a .942 save percentage and a 1.31 goals-against average.
Mackey was MSU’s top-scoring defenseman with 24 points. He signed with the NHL’s Calgary Flames after the season.
The other First Team West picks were: Perunovich, Denver defenseman Ian Mitchell, North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi and Western Michigan forward Hugh McGing.
The other Second Team West picks were: Minnesota Duluth goaltender Hunter Shepard, Bowling Green defenseman Alec Rauhauser, Penn State defenseman Cole Hults, Minnesota Duluth forwards Noah Cates and Cole Koepke and Penn State forward Nate Sucese.
First Team East picks included Swayman, Boston University defenseman David Farrance, Harvard defenseman Jack Rathbone, Cornell forward Morgan Barron, Providence forward Jack Dugan and Massachusetts forward John Leonard.
Second Team East picks were Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte, Cornell defenseman Yanni Kaldis, Sacred Heart defenseman Mike Lee, Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese, Sacred Heart forward Jason Cotton and Northeastern forward Tyler Madden.
