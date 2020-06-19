The Free Press
MANKATO — Senior Marc Michaelis was named the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s Most Valuable Player and Three-Star Player of the Year for last season, it was announced Friday.
Michaelis was a two-time captain who had 71 goals and 91 assists in 148 games in his career. He is tied for second on Minnesota State’s Division 1-era scoring list and holds the team record with 10 shorthanded goals. He was an All-WCHA first-team selection four times and was named WCHA offensive player of the year last season when he had 20 goals and 24 assists. He was a first-team All-American last season before signing a professional contract with Vancouver.
In other team awards, senior Josh French was named the Unsung Player and received the Most Improved Player Award. The four-year letterwinner had 13 points in 37 games last season, ranking second on the team with 279 faceoff wins, and he didn’t commit any penalties. French, a three-time WCHA Scholar Athlete, played in 149 games at Minnesota State, with 14 goals and 23 assists.
The Hardest Worker Award went to junior Jared Spooner, a three-time letterwinner. Spooner had nine goals and 10 assists in 31 games last season and ranked third on the team with 169 face-off wins. He was a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic selection in 2018-19.
Senior Nicholas Rivera earned the Don Brose Leadership Award. The four-time letterwinner served as team captain the last two seasons, scoring 10 goals with three assists in 35 games last season. He was a three-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete who had 60 points in his career, finishing as a +35.
Minnesota State was 31-8-2 last season and won the WCHA regular-season championship with a 23-4-1 record.
Hookenson honored
Senior defenseman Edwin Hookenson has been named a CoSIDA Academic All-America for the second time in his Minnesota State career.
A CoSIDA second-team All-America selection this season, Hookenson received third-team honors last season.
Hookenson was named the 2019-20 Western Collegiate Hockey Association Student-Athlete of the Year. An alternate team captain as a senior, Hookenson was a three-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete award recipient and a three-time WCHA All-Academic team selection.
Hookenson ranked second in the country in blocked shots with 97 last season, and he finished his career with eight goals and 23 assists in 124 games.
Hookenson graduated with a 3.97 grade-point average while earning degrees in finance and accounting. In his four seasons, the Mavericks won three WCHA regular-season titles, one WCHA postseason championship and made two NCAA tournament appearances.
Tuomie signs deal
Former Minnesota State forward Parker Tuomie has agreed to a professional deal with Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey League.
Tuomie ranks sixth in program history in scoring (45-87—132) and was second for the Mavericks in points last season (14-23—37).
The Bremerhaven, Germany, native was part of MSU’s standout senior class that saw their careers end early because of COVID-19. The Mavericks won three WCHA regular season championships and played in the NCAA Tournament twice during Tuomie’s career.
