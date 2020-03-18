MANKATO — Minnesota State senior center and co-captain Marc Michaelis was named WCHA Player of the Year and a top-10 Hobey Baker Award finalist on Wednesday.
Teammate and goaltender Dryden McKay was also one of the 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which goes to the top player in men's college hockey.
Michaelis led the WCHA in overall scoring and was third in the nation with 44 points on 20 goals and 24 assists. Despite missing seven games with an injury, he was second in scoring in conference play with 31 points.
The senior co-captain from Mannheim, Germany, led the WCHA in points per game (1.42), game-winning goals (five), power play points (21) and a national-best three short-handed goals. One Tuesday, he was named WCH Offensive Player of the Year.
"He did a lot of work, making himself a more complete player," coach Mike Hastings said of Michaelis' four seasons at MSU. "He grew. I think that was important to him. … I didn’t sense a satisfied athlete."
McKay, a Downers Grove, Illinois, native, who was the WCHA Goaltender of the Year after having a 1.17 goals-against average in conference play and breaking his own record of 1.35 set last season as a freshman, led the country in wins (30), shutouts (10), goals-against average (1.31) and save percentage (.942). His .946 save percentage and eight shutouts in conference play are conference records.
Minnesota State cleaned up on WCHA year-end awards with two other players earning individual honors on Tuesday.
Lucas Sowder was named Rookie of the Year and Edwin Hookenson was named student-athlete of the year.
Sowder led all WCHA rookies and was fifth among the country’s freshmen in scoring with 31 points on six goals and 25 assists. His assist total was the highest for a freshman in MSU’s Division I history, and his point total ranked fifth for that era.
The Trinity, Florida, natve is MSU’s fourth WCHA Rookie of the Year, joining Jake Jaremko (2018), Michaelis (2017) and Stephon Williams (2013).
Hookenson, a Lampman, Saskatchewan, native is Minnesota State’s fourth WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year, following Max Coatta (2019), Joel Hanson (2008) and Steven Johns (2005).
A double-major in accounting and finance, Hookenson has a 3.968 GPA and was a CoSIDA Academic All-American last season. A defenseman and alternate captain for the Mavericks, he had 13 points on three goals and 10 assists this season.
Bowling Green defenseman Alec Rauhauser earned the league’s Defenseman of the Year award and is also a candidate for Player of the Year.
Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore was named WCHA Coach of the Year.
Michaelis is the second MSU player and first since C.J. Suess in 2018 to earn Player of the Year honors. Suess was also the Mavericks' first Hobey Baker finalist.
The other Hobey Baker finalists are: Morgan Barron, Cornell; Jason Cotton, Sacred Heart; Jack Dugan, Providence; David Farrance, Boston University; Jordan Kawaguchi, North Dakota; John Leonard, Massachusetts; Scott Perunovich, Minnesota Duluth; and Jeremy Swayman, Maine.
The Hobey Hat Trick (final three) will be unveiled on April 2, and the winner will be announced on April 10.
Look for a more complete story on Michaelis later today.
