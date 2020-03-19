Marc Michaelis would rather have been preparing for the WCHA championship game and a trip to the NCAA tournament on Thursday.
"Oh, yes," he said. "But you can't change it."
Instead, he got the next best thing:
An NHL contract.
Michaelis, who last week wrapped up a stellar four-year career for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, signed a one-year deal with the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, the Canucks announced on Thursday afternoon.
“Just the opportunity,” Michaelis said when reached by phone at his parents’ home in Germany. “I talked to some teams, and (Vancouver) is where I see myself getting the best possible opportunity to succeed on a daily basis for the long term.”
Michaelis was considered one of the top free agents in college hockey and passed on signing a professional contract a year ago to return to the Mavericks for his senior season.
“Marc has exceptional offensive instincts and proven leadership,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a press release. “We look forward to adding his skill and play-making ability to the franchise.”
The contract is for next season as the NHL, like almost all other sports, is on hold currently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The signing wrapped up a whirlwind week for the 24-year-old Michaelis.
A week earlier, on March 12, his college career came to an abrupt end with the shutdown of the WCHA tournament and the NCAA’s decision to cancel its winter and spring tournaments.
On Monday, Michaelis was named First Team All-WCHA. On Tuesday, he was named WCHA Offensive Player of the Year. And on Wednesday he was named WCHA Player of the Year and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as college hockey’s top player.
Now he’s a pro.
“It’s an exciting day,” Michaelis said.
Michaelis, who played center and was a captain in his last two seasons at MSU, finished his college career as the top goal scorer in the Mavericks’ Division I era with 71 goals. His 162 career points tied for second on the school’s DI list.
Asked what kind of player Vancouver is getting, Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said: “Elite skater who sees the ice (well) and has a high hockey IQ. Multidimensional, as far as where he can play — both wings, in the middle — and he can be utilized in all aspects — power play, penalty kill, top-six (forward minutes). He’s a fantastic teammate and a great leader.”
Provided travel restrictions are lifted and things start on time next season, Michaelis will report to Canucks training camp in the summer.
For now, with closed gyms and rinks, Michaelis will have to work out on his own at his parents’ home where he’s currently living.
“I’ll stay active somehow,” he said. “There’s a room in the basement where I always shot pucks.”
