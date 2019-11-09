The Buccaneers tried not to get frustrated. But there were stretches, it seemed, when the ball, no matter where they put it, simply wouldn’t touch the floor.
“They were the best defensive team we played all season,” Waterville-Elysian-Morristown coach Crystal Lamont said.
With monster blocks and impossible digs, Minneota, the defending Class A state champions, shut down the Bucs’ attack all afternoon and won a second straight title with a sweep over WEM in the Class A state volleyball final Saturday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The top-seeded Vikings won 25-19, 25-19, 25-20.
In the three sets, Minneota had 90 digs, 23 by Morgan Hennen and 22 by Abby Hennen.
“They never gave up on a ball,” said Bucs senior Delaney Donahue, who finished eight kills. “Give them props, they were so scrappy.”
Toryn Richards led second-seeded WEM with 10 kills and 17 digs. Kylie Pittmann had 14 digs, and Donahue had 10, but they weren’t able to transform those defensive plays into points quite like the Vikings did.
“It makes it hard,” Donahue said. “It’s frustrating that they never give up on ball and they always try. But our team worked really hard to stay positive and stay together.”
The Buccaneers had 31 kills as a team but had a hitting percentage of .106.
“We always teach our hitters to keep adjusting and look for different shots, but we had a hard time finding any shot that was going to drop against them,” Lamont said.
The Vikings, who were also aggressive offensively, had 50 kills, led by Abby Hennen with 15, Natalee Rolbiecki with 14 and Morgan Hennen with 10.
The Vikings (35-2), who finished with 15 blocks, said they know their defensive style can get into other teams’ heads.
“We knew we’d have to be scrappy this game; (the Bucs) are a really good team,” said Rolbiecki, who added 18 digs. “If you’re hitting a swing and have the other team get it up, that’s frustrating. That’s what we want to do to other teams.”
Said Hering: "It’s frustrating but you can’t let it get frustrating."
The Buccaneers never were able to get any runs going and only had two set leads — 16-15 and 17-16 in the third set. They pulled as close as 19-17 in the first set and 20-17 in the second before the Vikings pulled away in each.
“They seemed to adjust with our adjustments,” Lamont said. “They just were really scrappy back there. We had some balls that we hit hard that would have scored against any other team that we played. And then it seemed like their back row player just read the ball really well and got into position to make the dig.”
Ellie Ready, who had 28 set assists for the Bucs, made the all-tournament team, along with Donahue and Richards.
WEM, which was in the state tournament for the first time since winning the championship in 2015, finishes the season with a record of 32-4.
“It means the world to make it this far, especially with this team because we’re sisters and we’re family,” Hering said. “And it’s not just ending here. We’ll have this bond for the rest of our lives with this team.”
Hering and Donahue were the only two seniors on the roster.
“I was so proud of our whole season. It started with these two right here, the seniors,” Lamont said. “They’ve been phenomenal leaders all season long. …
"Just getting this team to believe in each other and play for each other. No one cared about individual awards or individual stats all season long. They just wanted team wins. And that’s carried them through right up until today. Even today no one got frustrated with each other. We kept fighting.”
Belle Plaine takes 3rd
In the Class AA third-place match, Belle Plaine defeated Concordia Academy of Roseville in five sets, coming back from a two-set deficit to win 26-28, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-9.
Mikayla Coops had 30 kills for the Tigers. Setter Sarah Lenz had 52 assists, three ace serves and 16 digs.
Morgan Kruger finished with 12 kills and 11 digs, and Leah Lenz had 11 kills. Sydney Meyer had 19 digs, and Lauren Johnson had 17 digs.
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.