The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 25, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class AAAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville North (4) (4-0) 49 1

2. Eden Prairie (4-0) 44 2

3. Wayzata (1) (4-0) 42 3

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0) 33 5

5. Mounds View (4-0) 31 6

6. Prior Lake (3-1) 22 8

7. Lakeville South (3-1) 17 9

8. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) 16 4

9. Totino-Grace (3-1) 10 NR

10. Champlin Park (3-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Rosemount 3, Farmington 1.

---

Class AAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Owatonna (5) (4-0) 58 1

2. Elk River (4-0) 45 3

(tie) St. Thomas Academy (4-0) 45 2

4. Bemidji (4-0) 41 4

(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (1) (4-0) 41 5

6. Tartan (4-0) 33 7

7. Alexandria (3-1) 25 8

8. Mankato West (3-1) 12 10

9. Chaska (3-1) 10 6

10. Minneapolis Southwest (3-1) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 4, Rogers 3, Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 3, Robbinsdale Cooper 1.

---

Class AAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. SMB-Wolfpack (7) (4-0) 78 1

2. Hutchinson (1) (4-0) 73 2

3. Winona (4-0) 53 4

4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (4-0) 49 5

5. Detroit Lakes (4-0) 45 7

6. Fridley (4-0) 40 8

7. Delano (3-1) 22 3

(tie) Becker (3-1) 22 9

9. St. Anthony (4-0) 20 10

10. Holy Angels (3-1) 18 6

Others receiving votes: Marshall 8, Simley 7, Rocori 4, Mound-Westonka 1.

---

Class AAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Pierz (8) (4-0) 87 1

2. Jackson County Central (1) (4-0) 76 2

3. Albany (4-0) 62 3

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 60 4

5. Stewartville (4-0) 49 6

6. Annandale (4-0) 37 8

7. Cannon Falls (3-0) 25 9

8. New London-Spicer (4-0) 24 NR

(tie) Perham (4-0) 24 10

10. Dassel-Cokato (3-1) 15 5

Others receiving votes: Mora 12, Aitkin 8, Breck 6, Fairmont 5, Minnewaska 4, Waseca 1.

---

Class AA

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (7) (4-0) 70 1

2. Barnesville (4-0) 57 2

3. Minneapolis North (4-0) 52 4

4. Moose Lake Willow River (4-0) 44 5

5. Paynesville (3-1) 32 6

6. Blue Earth Area (4-0) 31 9

7. West Central Ashby (4-0) 28 8

8. Lewiston-Altura (4-0) 20 10

9. Eden Valley-Watkins (3-1) 13 7

10. Concordia Academy-Roseville (4-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Redwood Valley 9, Crosby-Ironton 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5, Triton 4, Pipestone 1, Medford 1, Maple Lake 1.

---

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. BOLD (4) (4-0) 66 1

2. Mahnomen-Waubun (2) (4-0) 65 2

3. Blooming Prairie (1) (4-0) 56 3

4. Mayer Lutheran (4-0) 41 5

(tie) United South Central (4-0) 41 4

6. Springfield (4-0) 36 7

7. Minneota (4-0) 34 6

8. Upsala Swanville (4-0) 20 8

9. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0) 17 9

10. Underwood (3-1) 3 10

Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, Ada-Borup 1.

---

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Mountain Lake Area (6) (4-0) 69 1

2. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) (4-0) 62 3

3. Southland (4-0) 37 T7

4. Brandon-Evansville (4-0) 33 T7

5. Renville County West (4-0) 30 10

6. Stephen-Argyle (3-1) 28 6

7. Hancock (4-0) 20 NR

8. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-1) 19 5

9. Verndale (3-1) 18 2

(tie) Ogilvie (4-0) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Grand Meadow 16, North Central 11, Mountain Iron-Buhl 10, Blackduck 6, Win-E-Mac 6, Fertile-Beltrami 2. <

 

