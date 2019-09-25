Prep Football Rankings
The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 25, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class AAAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville North (4) (4-0) 49 1
2. Eden Prairie (4-0) 44 2
3. Wayzata (1) (4-0) 42 3
4. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0) 33 5
5. Mounds View (4-0) 31 6
6. Prior Lake (3-1) 22 8
7. Lakeville South (3-1) 17 9
8. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) 16 4
9. Totino-Grace (3-1) 10 NR
10. Champlin Park (3-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Rosemount 3, Farmington 1.
---
Class AAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Owatonna (5) (4-0) 58 1
2. Elk River (4-0) 45 3
(tie) St. Thomas Academy (4-0) 45 2
4. Bemidji (4-0) 41 4
(tie) Robbinsdale Armstrong (1) (4-0) 41 5
6. Tartan (4-0) 33 7
7. Alexandria (3-1) 25 8
8. Mankato West (3-1) 12 10
9. Chaska (3-1) 10 6
10. Minneapolis Southwest (3-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 4, Rogers 3, Coon Rapids 3, Rochester Century 3, Robbinsdale Cooper 1.
---
Class AAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. SMB-Wolfpack (7) (4-0) 78 1
2. Hutchinson (1) (4-0) 73 2
3. Winona (4-0) 53 4
4. Benilde-St. Margaret's (4-0) 49 5
5. Detroit Lakes (4-0) 45 7
6. Fridley (4-0) 40 8
7. Delano (3-1) 22 3
(tie) Becker (3-1) 22 9
9. St. Anthony (4-0) 20 10
10. Holy Angels (3-1) 18 6
Others receiving votes: Marshall 8, Simley 7, Rocori 4, Mound-Westonka 1.
---
Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Pierz (8) (4-0) 87 1
2. Jackson County Central (1) (4-0) 76 2
3. Albany (4-0) 62 3
4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 60 4
5. Stewartville (4-0) 49 6
6. Annandale (4-0) 37 8
7. Cannon Falls (3-0) 25 9
8. New London-Spicer (4-0) 24 NR
(tie) Perham (4-0) 24 10
10. Dassel-Cokato (3-1) 15 5
Others receiving votes: Mora 12, Aitkin 8, Breck 6, Fairmont 5, Minnewaska 4, Waseca 1.
---
Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (7) (4-0) 70 1
2. Barnesville (4-0) 57 2
3. Minneapolis North (4-0) 52 4
4. Moose Lake Willow River (4-0) 44 5
5. Paynesville (3-1) 32 6
6. Blue Earth Area (4-0) 31 9
7. West Central Ashby (4-0) 28 8
8. Lewiston-Altura (4-0) 20 10
9. Eden Valley-Watkins (3-1) 13 7
10. Concordia Academy-Roseville (4-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Redwood Valley 9, Crosby-Ironton 7, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5, Triton 4, Pipestone 1, Medford 1, Maple Lake 1.
---
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. BOLD (4) (4-0) 66 1
2. Mahnomen-Waubun (2) (4-0) 65 2
3. Blooming Prairie (1) (4-0) 56 3
4. Mayer Lutheran (4-0) 41 5
(tie) United South Central (4-0) 41 4
6. Springfield (4-0) 36 7
7. Minneota (4-0) 34 6
8. Upsala Swanville (4-0) 20 8
9. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0) 17 9
10. Underwood (3-1) 3 10
Others receiving votes: Randolph 3, Dawson-Boyd 2, Ada-Borup 1.
---
Class 9-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Mountain Lake Area (6) (4-0) 69 1
2. LeRoy-Ostrander (1) (4-0) 62 3
3. Southland (4-0) 37 T7
4. Brandon-Evansville (4-0) 33 T7
5. Renville County West (4-0) 30 10
6. Stephen-Argyle (3-1) 28 6
7. Hancock (4-0) 20 NR
8. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-1) 19 5
9. Verndale (3-1) 18 2
(tie) Ogilvie (4-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Grand Meadow 16, North Central 11, Mountain Iron-Buhl 10, Blackduck 6, Win-E-Mac 6, Fertile-Beltrami 2. <
