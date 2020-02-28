Minnesota State can clinch the MacNaughton Cup with one point tonight. Standing in the way is Bemidji State, which must sweep the Mavericks to earn a share of the championship and get the top seed for the league playoffs.
Here are tonight's lines:
MINNESOTA STATE
21-Sowder, 20-Michaelis, 9-Gerard
16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 8-Smith
6-Tuomie, 26-French, 15-Napravnik
23-Rivera, 22-Gerads, 17-Duehr
14-Sandelin
---
2-Mackey, 3-McNeely
25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid
4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson
---
29-McKay
31-Berger
Scratches: Aamodt, Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw
---
BEMIDJI STATE
19-Brady, 21-Harris, 16-Miller
9-Somoza, 27-Kirkup, 11-Combs
14-Ierullo, 12-Sillinger, 25-Adams
13-Jones, 23-Sjodahl, 26-Cardelli
15-Jubenvill
---
3-Muck, 22-Vold
2-Zmolek, 28-Rosen
7-Looft, 18-Johnson
---
33-Driscoll
29-Johnson
35-Carr
