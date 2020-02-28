Minnesota State can clinch the MacNaughton Cup with one point tonight. Standing in the way is Bemidji State, which must sweep the Mavericks to earn a share of the championship and get the top seed for the league playoffs.

Here are tonight's lines:

MINNESOTA STATE

21-Sowder, 20-Michaelis, 9-Gerard

16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 8-Smith

6-Tuomie, 26-French, 15-Napravnik

23-Rivera, 22-Gerads, 17-Duehr

14-Sandelin

---

2-Mackey, 3-McNeely

25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid

4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson

---

29-McKay

31-Berger

Scratches: Aamodt, Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw

---

BEMIDJI STATE

19-Brady, 21-Harris, 16-Miller

9-Somoza, 27-Kirkup, 11-Combs

14-Ierullo, 12-Sillinger, 25-Adams

13-Jones, 23-Sjodahl, 26-Cardelli

15-Jubenvill

---

3-Muck, 22-Vold

2-Zmolek, 28-Rosen

7-Looft, 18-Johnson

---

33-Driscoll

29-Johnson

35-Carr

