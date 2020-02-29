Big game tonight in Bemidji, as the Mavericks and Beavers play for the No. 1 seed in the WCHA tournament. Minnesota State needs one point to clinch the MacNaughton outright and get the top seed. Bemidji State needs to win to split the championship and get home ice throughout the playoffs.

Besides having the comforts of home for three weeks, the top seed will get Alaska Anchorage, while the second seed gets Lake Superior State. 

Here are tonight's lines:

MINNESOTA STATE

21-Sowder, 20-Michaelis, 9-Gerard

16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 8-Smith

6-Tuomie, 26-French, 15-Napravnik

23-Rivera, 22-Gerads, 17-Duehr

---

2-Mackey, 3-McNeely

25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid

4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson

7-Aamodt

---

29-McKay

31-Berger

Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Sandelin, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw

---

BEMIDJI STATE

19-Brady, 21-Harris, 16-Miller

9-Somoza, 27-Kirkup, 11-Combs

14-Ierullo, 12-Sillinger, 25-Adams

13-Jones, 23-Sjodahl, 26-Cardelli

15-Jubenvill

---

3-Muck, 22-Vold

2-Zmolek, 28-Rosen

7-Looft, 18-Johnson

---

33-Driscoll

29-Johnson

35-Carr

