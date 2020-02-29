Big game tonight in Bemidji, as the Mavericks and Beavers play for the No. 1 seed in the WCHA tournament. Minnesota State needs one point to clinch the MacNaughton outright and get the top seed. Bemidji State needs to win to split the championship and get home ice throughout the playoffs.
Besides having the comforts of home for three weeks, the top seed will get Alaska Anchorage, while the second seed gets Lake Superior State.
Here are tonight's lines:
MINNESOTA STATE
21-Sowder, 20-Michaelis, 9-Gerard
16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 8-Smith
6-Tuomie, 26-French, 15-Napravnik
23-Rivera, 22-Gerads, 17-Duehr
---
2-Mackey, 3-McNeely
25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid
4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson
7-Aamodt
---
29-McKay
31-Berger
Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Sandelin, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw
---
BEMIDJI STATE
19-Brady, 21-Harris, 16-Miller
9-Somoza, 27-Kirkup, 11-Combs
14-Ierullo, 12-Sillinger, 25-Adams
13-Jones, 23-Sjodahl, 26-Cardelli
15-Jubenvill
---
3-Muck, 22-Vold
2-Zmolek, 28-Rosen
7-Looft, 18-Johnson
---
33-Driscoll
29-Johnson
35-Carr
