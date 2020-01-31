ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Four players each had a goal and an assist and Julian Napravnik assisted on three goals as the No. 3 Minnesota State men's hockey team dominated Alaska Anchorage 7-1 in a WCHA series opener on Friday.
Chris Van Os-Shaw, Connor Mackey, Nathan Smith and Dallas Gerads each had a goal an an assist. Charlie Gerard assisted on two goals.
The Mavericks led 1-0 after one period on a Nick Rivera goal, but opened things up in the second period, scoring three times, including goals by Van Os-Shaw and Walker Duehr one minute apart in the final 90 seconds of the frame.
Jack McNeely and Gerads scored 22 seconds apart early in the third period, and Smith made it 7-0 a minute after that.
Goalie Dryden McKay lost his shutout bid when UAA's Alex Frye scored with 4:02 remaining in the game.
The Mavericks were again without top-scoring center Marc Michaelis (lower-body injury) and forward Jake Jaremko (upper-body), missing their fourth and fifth games in a row, respectively, but their depth came through, especially the line of Gerads, Van Os-Shaw and Duehr, which accounted for three goals and five points.
The Mavericks (24-4-1, 18-3-0 in WCHA) and Seawolves (4-16-5, 4-13-4) play at 8:07 p.m. Saturday.
Freddy's three thoughts (from afar)
1. Confidence booster: Chris Van Os Shaw entered the game with just one goal, playing in 11 of MSU's 28 games. The one-time UAA commit joined Minnesota State as a touted goal scorer. The hope is that's still in his future. For now, though, it seems he's still trying to find his game. A multi-point game should give him some good feelings. Perhaps he'll be more of a contributor down the stretch.
2. Bouncing back: No real surprise Mavericks played well coming off their fourth loss of the season last Saturday at home against Bemidji State. It was a nice rebound for goalie Dryden McKay, too. After a couple of uncharacteristic misses against the Beavers, he was sharp when he had to be against the Seawolves. He made a point-blank save early in a scoreless game, and the Mavericks went the other way and got the game's first goal.
3. Look familiar? The win was the 10th in a row for MSU against Anchorage. The Mavericks also defeated the Seawolves 7-1 during the series opener of their set in Mankato back in November. The next night was a little tighter before Minnesota State got some late goals and won 3-0. I'd expect tomorrow to be a bit closer, too, especially as Anchorage tries its best to maintain a playoff spot in the WCHA standings.
Around the WCHA: Bemidji State 4, Bowling Green 1 ... Northern Michigan 5, Ferris State 2 ... Michigan Tech 4, Alabama Huntsville 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.