For the second night in a row, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team took a lead into the third period at Michigan Tech.
Unlike Friday’s win, the Mavericks didn’t need their goaltender or their penalty kill to hold down the fort.
The No. 3 Mavericks held the Huskies to three shots on goal in the final frame and won the WCHA game 2-1 for a series sweep at Houghton, Michigan.
“I liked our conviction,” coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview afterward. “We were doing the simple things and playing hard. I liked how we protected our lead in the third period. We were committed to being selfless and did a much better job of having each line set up the next line for success.”
In Friday’s 3-0 victory, the Mavericks took three third-period penalties, and McKay had to make 16 of his 41 save in the final frame.
McKay stopped 17 shots in all on Saturday.
Charlie Gerard and Parker Tuomie scored the Mavericks’ goals.
Gerard scored his sixth goal of the season to put MSU up 1-0 at 4:55 of the first period.
“Great individual effort by Charlie Gerard,” Hastings said.
Marc Michaelis assisted on the goal.
The Huskies tied the game at 3:04 of the second period on Seamus Donohue’s unassisted goal.
Tuomie scored the game-winner with 3:03 remaining in the second period, putting back his own rebound after getting a nice chance off an Edwin Hookenson pass. Dallas Gerads also assisted on the play.
The Mavericks had 20 shots on goal. Tech freshman Blake Pietila made 18 saves in his first collegiate start.
The Mavericks (8-1-1, 5-1-0 in WCHA) are idle next weekend and will host Alaska Anchorage on Nov. 22-23.
“(The break) is an opportunity to get better,” Hastings said. “It’s an opportunity to get some rest, and it will give us a chance to work on some things, including some individual skills.”
