MANKATO — The No. 13 Minnesota State women's soccer team earned the No. 1 seed for NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament, which it will host first- and second-round games of on Friday and Sunday at The Pitch.
The Mavericks (17-3-1) will have a first-round bye and on Sunday will play the winner of Friday's game between fourth-seeded Augustana and fifth-seeded Central Oklahoma.
The Vikings and Bronchos will play at 1 p.m. Friday. Sunday's game is also scheduled for 1 p.m.
Central Missouri is the second seed and will host third-seeded Concordia-St. Paul, sixth-seeded Northeastern State and seventh-seeded Southwestern Oklahoma State on the other side of the bracket.
