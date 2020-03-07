MANKATO — Jake Jaremko is used to setting up goals for Reggie Lutz. But on Saturday, the buddies from Elk River flipped the script.
“He’s usually the one giving it to me on the back door for a one-timer,” Lutz said. “It felt good to give him one, and it was a nice finish by him.
“Not a better time in the game, too.”
Off a rush out of the defensive zone, Lutz threaded a pass through a defenseman’s legs to Jaremko, who then put the puck between the goalie’s legs with 5:18 remaining in the third period.
The goal broke a tie and stood as the game-winner in Minnesota State’s 4-2 victory over Alaska Anchorage in Game 2 of their first-round WCHA playoff series before a crowd of 3,417 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The top-seeded Mavericks swept the Seawolves to advance to next weekend’s semifinal round, but Anchorage, which finished eighth in the WCHA, was not an easy out, getting 49 saves from goaltender Kris Carlson.
“Give a lot of credit to them,” Jaremko said. “They’re a good hockey team, and their goalie played really well. We came out and played well, but we didn’t finish right away. Once we started moving our feet, once we started skating, that’s when we got our offense going more.”
Lutz also had a goal for a two-point game. Nathan Smith and Dallas Gerads also had goals. Charlie Gerard had two assists, playing on a line with Jaremko and Lutz.
“You need guys to make plays, and tonight we made a couple,” coach Mike Hastings said. “Didn’t know if we were going to have enough, but it was enough.”
One night after blowing out the Seawolves 8-1, the Mavericks found themselves in a dogfight despite a 53-14 shot advantage.
The game was scoreless through the first period, in which the Mavericks outshot the Seawolves 17-3.
Minnesota State increased that advantage to 24-5 midway through the second period, still unable to get anything by Carlson, who was pulled from Friday’s game after allowing three goals in the first period.
“Last night, we were fortunate to get two at the end of the first period and extend a lead,” Hastings said, “and tonight we couldn’t do it. In fact, we were playing from a different position.”
From behind.
Marcus Mitchell stunned the Mankato crowd, giving the Seawolves a 1-0 lead at 10:58 by firing in a short-side shot from the left circle.
The Mavericks got a power play a few minutes later, and, just after it ended at 3:56, Lutz blasted an Andy Carroll pass behind Carlson from the right circle.
“The first one’s a big one because we’re sputtering a little bit,” Hastings said, “starting to get a little frustrated.”
Lutz, who was stopped by Carlson on at least two Grade A chances, including a breakaway, earlier in the game, had eight shots on goal.
“(Carlson’s) a tough egg to crack, that’s for sure,” Lutz said. “You just can’t get frustrated.”
Smith put the Mavericks ahead with a power-play goal at 1:58 of the third period, tapping in a centering pass from Marc Michaelis.
But the Seawolves’ Corey Renwick tied it 2:22 later, putting back the rebound of a Mitchell chance. Minnesota State appealed that Anchorage had iced the puck on the play, but the goal stood after review, and the race was on for the go-ahead goal.
Gerard set up with a good rush through the neutral zone, getting the puck to Lutz, who opted to pass to Jaremko instead of shooting.
Gerads added an empty-net goal to seal the win with 18 seconds to play.
Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay made 12 saves for his 30th win of the year.
The Mavericks played without senior defenseman Ian Scheid, who was scratched with an upper-body injury. It was the first game he’s missed in his college career. He’s played in 158 games at MSU.
The Mavericks (31-5-2) will play the lowest remaining seed in a best-of-three series next weekend.
