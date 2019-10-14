MANKATO — With Parker Tuomie out of the lineup on Friday with injury, Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings opted to put freshman forward Lucas Sowder in Tuomie’s spot at left wing on the Mavericks’ top line.
Sowder assisted on two goals in the 4-1 victory over Arizona State, a nice debut for the Trinity, Florida, native.
Tuomie returned to game action on Saturday but was listed as the 13th forward. Sowder kept the top-line spot, which allowed Tuomie, a senior, to be eased back into action.
“There’s some pressure (playing on the top line),” Sowder said. “But I just have to take a deep breath and look at it as just another hockey game.”
Sowder scored his first collegiate goal in the 5-0 second-game victory for a three-point weekend.
“Players earn their ice time, and Lucas Sowder played the last couple years for Bliss Littler and his staff in Wenatchee,” Hastings said on Saturday, referring to Sowder’s time with the Washington-based team in the British Columbia Hockey League. “They did a great job preparing him to play college hockey.
“He’s got a high hockey IQ, works hard, plays with some poise and took advantage of his opportunity. So, points to him. He’s a pretty selfless kid, too.”
Sowder was one of three freshmen to play for the Mavericks over the weekend. Right wing Ryan Sandelin also played in both games and scored his first MSU goal on Saturday. Forward Cade Borchardt was the 13th forward on Friday and was a scratch with Tuomie’s return on Saturday. Freshman goaltender Jaxson Stauber dressed as one of the backup goaltenders.
Nathan Smith, who was voted WCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year by the WCHA coaches, was out with an injury, as he was for the Mavericks’ exhibition game a week earlier. He did not practice last week.
All is calm
Sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 39 of 40 shots in the series (97.5%), showing no signs of a sophomore slump.
He recorded his fifth career shutout on Saturday but was busier on Friday when he saw 26 shots and had to make two saves on breakaways when the game was still close.
“I like seeing a young man be rewarded for his work,” Hastings said after Friday’s game. “He had a great summer. He came in in better shape than when he left. You want to see him have some success, not only for our team but for the work that he’s put in. … I thought he was sharp when we needed him to be.”
Hastings said the Mavericks defended better in front of McKay on Saturday. They allowed just 14 shots to reach him, seven in even-strength play and three in the third period.
“We talked about trying to play in groups of five in all three zones,” Hastings said. “And when we have a puck that means we’ve got support, and when we don’t that means we’ve got support defensively.
“I thought (Friday) we got spread out on both ends, and I don’t think we’re as good as we can be when that happens. And so I thought there was a commitment to doing that tonight, and I thought they did a good job of it.”
Loose pucks
Senior defenseman Ian Scheid was the Mavericks’ top point scorer over the weekend with four assists, two each game. Sowder, Marc Michaelis (three goals) and Julian Napravnik (one goal, two assists) each had three-point series. ... MSU finished the weekend 5 for 14 on the power play (35.7%) and did not allow Arizona State any goals on eight power-play chances. ... Senior forward Nick Rivera remained out with an injury, missing both games. He began skating late last week in practice. ... Arizona State plays at Air Force Friday and Saturday.
Up next
The Mavericks will host North Dakota on Friday and Saturday. It will be the Fighting Hawks’ first visit to Mankato since the 2012-13 season.
North Dakota is 2-0-0 after sweeping Canisius 5-0 and 8-1 on Friday and Saturday at Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Minnesota State played at North Dakota last season, winning 7-4 and losing 4-3.
Around the WCHA
Alaska and Michigan Tech played the first WCHA series of the season at Houghton, Michigan, and the Nanooks pulled off a surprising road sweep, winning 3-2 and 2-1.
Meanwhile, much of the rest of the league struggled in nonconference play. Including Minnesota State’s wins over Arizona State, WCHA teams went 4-9-2 outside of league play.
Ferris State won on Thursday, defeating visiting Colgate 3-1. Northern Michigan split a home series with Michigan State, losing 5-3 and winning 2-0. Bemidji State and St. Cloud State tied twice in Bemidji, 4-4 and 2-2.
Alaska Anchorage was swept at Maine 7-1 and 2-1 in overtime. Lake Superior State was swept at home by Denver 4-1 and 4-3. Alabama Huntsville was swept at Omaha 6-1 and 5-0. And Bowling Green lost twice at the IceBreaker tournament at Toledo, Ohio, falling 3-2 in overtime to RIT and 5-2 to Western Michigan.
