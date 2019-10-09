MANKATO — Marc Michaelis and Nick Rivera will have C's stitched on their sweaters again this season.
Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings announced the Mavericks’ captains on Wednesday, two days before the team's first regular-season game, and the senior forwards will each get a second season in the team’s leadership group.
"They're two different leaders," Hastings said, "but they're two quality human beings and teammates."
Michaelis and Rivers, both forwards, were captains last season, along with Max Coatta, who graduated. Senior defenseman Edwin Hookenson will join them as an alternate captain this season.
“It means a lot,” said Michaelis, the Mavericks' leading scorer two of the last three seasons, including last year. “Anytime you get voted captain, you're really proud and honored because you spend so much time with your teammates."
Michaelis was voted WCHA preseason player of the year by the league's coaches and media. He had 19 goals and 42 points last season. Rivera had 10 goals and 19 points last season and has compiled 47 points for his career, including eight game-winning goals, none bigger than the overtime goal he scored in last March's WCHA playoff championship game against Bowling Green.
Hookenson has 18 career points but ranked second in the nation in blocked shots with 97.
"He's rock-solid in the locker room and the classroom and is an outstanding teammate and an outstanding defenseman," Hastings said of Hookenson.
Hastings said nine different players received votes in the captains balloting.
"That says a lot about our locker room," the coach said. "I don't think it's just the three guys wearing badges; I don't think that's where the leadership group will stop."
The No. 3 Mavericks will open the season at 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday with two-game series against Arizona State at the Mankato Civic Center.
