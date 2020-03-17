The 2019-20 Minnesota State men’s hockey team will go down as one of the best in program history.
It will also go down as the team that never got the chance to completely prove it.
The Mavericks met as a team for perhaps the last time this spring on Monday before getting ready to leave Mankato for an extended spring break put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If not for the outbreak, which shut down NCAA sports and suspended professional leagues, the Mavericks might have been on the ice, preparing to play in the WCHA championship game this Saturday night and then awaiting their destination as a top seed for the national tournament.
“I told them, ‘If this is the worst thing to happen to you, then you’re blessed beyond your years,’” coach Mike Hastings said.
Ranked second in the Pairwise Rankings when the season came to a screeching halt, Minnesota State won and tied the No. 1 team, North Dakota, on Oct. 18-19 in Mankato and swept No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champions Nov. 29-30 in Duluth, in addition to winning a third straight MacNaughton Cup as the WCHA’s regular-season champion.
Those results don’t make the Mavericks a de facto champion, but they would have been one of the favorites.
“It’s disappointing they didn’t have the chance to finish the book they were writing the way that they wanted to,” Hastings said.
Minnesota State finished the season 31-5-2, falling one win shy of last season’s program record for wins. The Mavericks lost just once in their first 16 games, had winning streaks of 10 and eight games and never lost three games in a row.
When the season shut down, the Mavericks led the nation in wins, goals (153), goal margin (plus-97), and goals allowed per game (1.46).
“In my opinion their legacy is set.” Hastings said. “There are the banners and the number of wins, but as much as or more importantly, culture. That, to me, is where the baton gets passed.”
The Mavericks will look quite a bit different next year, as seven seniors graduate, including their top two scorers and three of their top four scorers.
The group includes Marc Michaelis, who had 20 goals and 44 points and finished his career with 162 points, falling just two points shy of MSU’s Division I era record, as well as fellow forwards Parker Tuomie (37 points), Charlie Gerard (30), Nick Rivera (13), Josh French (13) and defensemen Ian Scheid (22) and Edwin Hookenson (13).
The Mavericks are also likely to lose junior defenseman Connor Mackey (24 points) to the pros. Mackey, who could have signed an NHL contract after his sophomore year, opted to come back for a third college season and is expected to graduate.
Barring any unexpected departures, freshman forwards Lucas Sowder and Nathan Smith will be the top returning scorers, finishing their rookie seasons with 31 and 27 points, respectively.
Sophomore Julian Napravnik and junior Dallas Gerads are next with 25 points apiece, followed by junior Reggie Lutz, who will be the top returning goal scorer with 13.
Junior Jared Spooner had nine goals and 19 points before a knee injury and surgery ended his season, and junior Jake Jaremko had 16 points in 24 games, missing two big chunks of the season, one with a bout with mononucleosis and one with an upper-body injury.
Another junior forward, Walker Duehr, came on strong late in the season, and he finished with eight points.
Freshmen Ryan Sandelin (four points in 22 games) and Cade Borchardt (10 games) and sophomore Chris Van Os-Shaw (three points in 15 games) will have the chance to play bigger roles next season.
On defense, juniors Jack McNeely (13 points) and Riese Zmolek (11) and sophomores Andy Carroll (nine) and Wyatt Aamodt (four) should give the Mavericks veteran stability.
Colby Bukes played in two games before suffering an injury, and Tony Malinowski did not play during his first season.
The most important returnee, though, will be goaltender Dryden McKay, who wrapped up an outstanding sophomore season that should make him a favorite for the Richter Award as the nation’s top goalie. McKay went 30-4-2 with 10 shutouts, a .942 save percentage and a 1.31 goals-against average.
The Mavericks have signed four recruits for next season: forwards Connor Gregga and Ondrej Pavel and defensemen Akito Hirose and Jake Livingstone. Also, forward Brendan Furry will be eligible to play; he practiced with the Mavericks this season but sat due to transfer rules. Hirose and Livingstone were the top scoring defensemen in the British Columbia Hockey League this season.
“That next group has some shoes to fill,” Hastings said. “And I don’t just mean their record — but day to day, what they did and how they did it.”
