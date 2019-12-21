MCKINNEY, TEXAS — The Minnesota State football team is playing in the Division II national championship at 2 p.m. Saturday against West Florida. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Here are some videos of some of the pregame festivities as Mavericks fans and players alike get ready to head into the stadium.
Mavericks players run onto the filed before the game:
The Maverick Machine athletic band performs near the tailgating area:
Minnesota State fans dance while tailgating before Saturday's game:
Mavericks fans congregate prior to the national championship game:
