MANKATO — The stats don’t count because it was an exhibition game, but for a trio of freshmen on the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, they’ll at least enjoy the promising start to their college careers.
Ryan Sandelin, Tony Malinowski and Cade Borchardt scored goals for the Mavericks on Saturday in a 5-2 preseason victory over Mount Royal at the Mankato Civic Center before a crowd of 2,951.
“It’s obviously a confidence booster when you can have some success right out of the gate,” Sanedlin said. “But we gotta keep building on that. We know there’s competition to be in the lineup every night. We all know that; everyone in the room knows it.”
With so much made of all the returning players on the third-ranked Mavericks’ roster, it might be easy to overlook the rookies. They weren’t overshadowed in their first game, though.
“Makes things hard on the coach,” coach Mike Hastings said. “It’s one thing I addressed right after the game: There should be a lot of competition this week.”
Jared Spooner had a goal and an assist, and defenseman Connor Mackey also scored. Jake Jaremko, Reggie Lutz and Andy Carroll each had two assists. The Mavericks outshot the Cougars 35-27.
Sandelin, a right wing from Hermantown and the son of Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin, got the scoring started at 4:03 of the first period.
“One good game isn’t going to make or break how things go for you,” he said. “So you just have to take it and build on the good things and learn from the things we didn’t do well for next weekend.”
After the Cougars’ Kade Jensen tied the game at 12:15 of the first, Malinowski put the Mavericks up 2-1 at 9:46 of the second period with a long shot from the high slot off a Lutz assist.
“The great thing about our team is, yeah, we don’t lose a lot but we’re bringing in talented freshmen that work hard, that are going to challenge people for spots,” Spooner said. “I think you saw tonight they’re going to come in and contribute any way they can.”
The game got a bit chippy after that, and the Mavericks got a pair of lengthy 5-on-3 power plays, one resulting in a major penalty after sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay got run over by Mount Royal’s Andrew Fyten.
The Mavericks didn’t cash in that time but did later with on a long, low blast by Mackey in the high slot with 1:26 left in the middle period.
McKay stopped 18 of 19 shots over two periods. Jacob Berger played the third period, making seven saves.
Sean Richards scored for the Cougars on the first shot against Berger to make it 3-2 less than a minute in. But the Mavericks quickly got the goal back when Spooner scored at 1:49 during a delayed penalty. Borchardt wrapped up the scoring with his goal at 9:35.
“They’re always a good test,” Hastings said of Mount Royal, whom MSU also played a year ago, winning 7-3. “They’re an honest team. I thought they played with pace. They’re very well coached. I know there were some penalties there, but I didn’t see a lot of intent on a negative side. ...
“That game is going to help us this week.”
The Mavericks dressed every player except forwards Walker Duehr, Nick Rivera, Shane McMahan, Nathan Smith and goaltender Jaxson Stauber. Hastings said the scratches were all injury or health-related but nothing longterm.
The games get real next week, as Minnesota State will open the regular season at 7:07 p.m. Friday to begin a nonconference series against No. 20 Arizona State at the civic center.
“It was good to get the dust off,” Spooner said.
