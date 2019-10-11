The speed demons got the best of the Sun Devils on Friday night.
After dropping a pair of banners honoring last season’s WCHA regular-season and tournament championships, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team opened this highly anticipated season with a 4-1 nonconference victory over Arizona State at the Mankato Civic Center.
Before a crowd of 4,216, the third-ranked Mavericks showed off their quick feet from the get-go against the Sun Devils, last season’s surprise NCAA tournament team.
“Throughout the lineup, not only do we have a lot of skill, but we have a lot of speed,” said senior center Marc Michaelis, whose two third-period goals sealed the victory. “If I was on a team playing against us, I’d think, ‘I gotta keep up with the pace.’”
Riese Zmolek had a goal and an assist, and Julian Napravnik also scored what would stand as the game-winning goal late in the second period. Ian Scheid and freshman forward Lucas Sowder each finished with two assists, and goaltender Dryden McKay made 25 saves.
“I thought we got better as the game went on,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “I thought the second period we were better at using our speed and putting pucks into areas where we could go get them.”
Zmolek, a junior defenseman who scored just three goals in his first two seasons, got the Mavericks on the board at 8:03 of the first period, jumping into the rush along with D partner Ian Scheid and scoring right at the goal mouth.
Known more as a classic defensive defenseman, Zmolek said he’s been pushed more and more in practice “to join the play when it’s the right time.”
It certainly was the right time the Mavericks’ first goal of the season.
“We’ve been encouraged him to do that because, as you can see, I think he’s pretty comfortable doing it,” Hastings said. “Scheid, he’s up there quite often. But in today’s game, you better have five playing offense and five playing defense.”
The Sun Devils tied the game with 2:22 remaining in the first period and the teams skating 4 on 4. Johnny Walker, the nation’s leading goal scorer last season, scored on a one-timer from low in the left circle. It was this third goal of the young season.
The Mavericks controlled much of the second period, outshooting the Sun Devils 15-6. With a little more finish, they might have put the game out of reach, but Arizona State packed things in in their own end, limiting second and third chances, and goaltender Evan DeBrouwer made 14 of his 29 saves in the period.
“We’re still struggling a little bit going back to (last week’s) exhibition game, at presenting ourselves with a consistent net-front presence,” Hastings said. “At this level you have to have that. You saw tonight, if (the goalie) sees it, he’s going to stop it.”
It took until 1:31 remained in the period before Minnesota State finally took the lead, getting a power-play goal from Napravnik.
The sophomore forward rocketed down the right side and slammed in a perfect cross-ice pass from Reggie Lutz for the go-ahead goal.
“I think we’re a pretty fast team,” Zmolek said. “We were a pretty fast team last year, and this year we’re fast, too. We’re trying to use that to our advantage.”
Michaelis scored both of his goals in the third period — one short-handed at 5:05 and one on the power play with 1:38 remaining — to put the game away. The short-handed goal was the eighth of Michaelis’ career, one shy of the school record.
McKay, coming off 24-win freshman season, played tough when he had to, stopping a short-handed breakaway by Brinson Pasichnuk early in the second period and another breakaway by Logan Jenuwine in the third. He stopped 11 shots in the third period, as the Sun Devils tried to open things up again.
“He’s such a relaxed kid back there,” Michaelis said of the goaltender. “He’s so calm.”
The Mavericks played without two seniors forwards, Parker Tuomie and Nick Rivera, who were out with injuries. Also out was WCHA Preseason Rookie of the Year Nathan Smith, also out with injury.
Minnesota State (1-0-0) and Arizona State (1-2-0) will meet again at 6:07 p.m. Saturday
