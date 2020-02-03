MANKATO — Minnesota State junior Connor Mackey was named WCHA Defenseman of the Week on Monday for his performance in two games at Alaska Anchorage over the weekend.
Mackey won the honor for the second week in a row by compiling five points in the two games. He also had nine shots on goal and was plus-5.
He had the game-winning goal and two assists in Friday's 7-1 victory and assisted on both goals in the final minute of regulation as the Mavericks rallied from two goals down to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime. The game finished in a tie, although MSU scored in 3-on-3 overtime play for the extra point in the league standings.
Mackey has four goals and 16 points in 28 games this season.
Minnesota State, which remained No. 3 in the national polls this week, hosts Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday.
