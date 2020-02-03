The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers has completed three Hail Mary passes in his career, something most NFL quarterbacks haven’t done once.
There was the heave during the 2015 regular season at Detroit from 61 yards out that won the game. There was the pass a few weeks after that in the playoffs at Arizona from 60 yards out that sent the game to overtime where the Cardinals eventually won. And there was the one in the 2016 playoffs against the New York Giants that closed out the first half of an eventual Packers victory.
Desperate times call for desperate plays like Hail Marys, and, as exciting as they are, they rarely work. When they do, it's considered somewhat miraculous.
In hockey, the desperation play is the pulled goaltender, leaving your net empty while you bring an extra attacker on the ice.
Skating 6 on 5 doesn’t often result in a goal, though, and often, the team in the lead finds a way to score in the empty net to end the comeback effort and seal a victory.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team, though, seems to be in Aaron Rodgers territory when it comes to desperation time.
Three times in the last 10 ½ months, the Mavericks have pulled goalie Dryden McKay for an extra attacker and scored — not once, but twice!
Last March, during the WCHA championship game in Mankato, the Mavericks trailed Bowling Green 2-0 late in the game. McKay came off with a little more than 3 minutes left in regulation, and the Mavericks went to work.
Jake Jaremko finally got MSU on the board with 1:44 remaining. McKay went off again after that, and Connor Mackey scored with 56 seconds to go, tying the game. With more than 5,300 people in the civic center, the building might never have been louder than that moment.
That forced overtime, and the Mavericks won the Jeff Sauer Trophy on a Nick Rivera goal.
Ten days ago, the Mavericks trailed Bemidji State 2-0 after two periods and then allowed another to go down by three goals.
With 6:35 remaining in the game, coach Mike Hastings pulled McKay. Asked if that was a record for him, Hasting said, “That is. … I think.”
Dallas Gerads scored with 4:01 to play, and Charlie Gerard made it a one-goal game with 2:27 to go, firing up the crowd of 5,200-plus.
Scoring two extra-attacker goals is impressive, but three might have been asking a lot. Minnesota State had some good looks to tie the game, but the Beavers eventually got the empty-netter they needed with 50 seconds to go.
On Saturday night at Alaska Anchorage, the Mavericks were at it again.
With four regular forwards out of the lineup with injury, two more tossed during the game with major penalties and another injured in the third period, the Mavericks trailed 2-0 late.
McKay was beckoned to the bench with 2:25 to play, and, sure enough, his team scored a pair of goals. Parker Tuomie made it 2-1, smacking in a pass from Gerard with 56 seconds left, and Ian Scheid tied it, ripping in a rebound with less than 1 second showing on the clock.
Neither team scored during the normal 5-on-5 overtime, so the result officially goes down as a tie, but Scheid scored again during the ensuing 3-on-3 overtime for the extra point in the WCHA standings. Minnesota State not only avoided a major upset but escaped Alaska with five points.
“I liked that the guys played with poise,” Hastings said. “Playing with poise is so important, and I thought we showed a lot of it.”
With a month left in the regular season, the Mavericks don't want to make a habit out of needing a hockey Hail Mary. But, for them, it has to be nice knowing they're capable of completing one if they have to.
