Alexa Rabune has always wanted to play between the posts. However, the path there hasn’t always been an easy one for the Minnesota State women’s soccer goalkeeper.
Rabune, who is originally from Cedar Falls, Iowa, has overcome a lot to earn her spot for the No. 2 ranked Mavericks.
She got her first taste of the position in sixth grade when her family moved from Cedar Falls to California. She loved it, but upon moving back to Iowa as an eighth-grader, she was put back into the field. However, she continued to play goalie for her club team.
For the first three years of high school, she was a position player for her school team, even though she was being recruited by colleges to play goalie because of her play in net on the club circuit. Things finally broke her way as senior, when a new high school coach allowed her to play the position she loved.
“Just seeing the field from the goal is a lot better,” Rabune said. “It’s always where I’ve felt the most comfortable.”
The ride in college hasn’t always been smooth, either.
Rabune, who is a fifth-year senior, struggled through injuries early in her career at Minnesota State. Things finally came together last year, with Rabune starting in goal for each of the Mavericks’ 19 wins.
“I’ve definitely felt a lot more confident this year,” she said. “In the past, health has been a big issue. This year I haven’t had to worry about that.”
That confidence has played out in a big way early in Rabune’s second season as the starter. Through five games, she has yet to allow a goal.
“I feel like this is the best I’ve ever been consistently playing,” Rabune said. “It all goes back to confidence. Everyone on this team knows what we’re playing for.”
Coming off a 19-3-1 record a season ago, the Mavericks are 5-0 going into this weekend’s home games, a record that included wins over then-No. 4-ranked Central Missouri and then-No. 1 Grand Valley State earlier this month.
“Her play at the end of last year and so far this year has been great,” Mavericksr coach Brian Bahl said. “The keeper position is so confidence-driven, and you can tell she has that.”
Playing in front of a team as good as the Mavericks have been certainly makes Rabune’s job easier. Sometimes it can even be a bit boring.
“I try to constantly stay focused,” Rabune said with a smile. “I’ll generally lose my voice after a weekend because I talk so much to the players on the field.”
The Mavericks have some high hopes for later on this fall. Rabune mentioned “the yearly three” meaning the conference championship, conference tournament championship and NCAA championship as goalsthat could be obtainable.
“We have so much depth on this team,” she said. “There’s never a drop-off when subs come in. It’s just something special this year.”
Bahl recognizes the talent he has, but wants his team to pursue those goals game by game.
“We’re not trying to look ahead too much,” he said. “Every time we take the field, our mission is to give a great effort, and that’s what we’ve gotten so far.”
Minnesota State will play a pair of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games this weekend, hosting Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m. today at The Pitch and St. Cloud State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.