ST. PAUL — Another year, another Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference playoff championship for the Minnesota State women's soccer team.
Jenny Vetter scored two goals and goalkeeper Alexa Rabune made two saves as the Mavericks defeated NSIC regular-season champ Concordia-St. Paul 3-0 for the tournament title on Sunday afternoon.
It was No. 13 Minnesota State’s fourth consecutive conference playoff title and their eighth overall and gives the Mavericks an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
"Even in the semifinals on Friday, we really played well," coach Brian Bahl said of a 3-0 victory over Augustana. "Today, we backed that up and didn't allow (Concordia) to do much. We capitalized on our opportunities, and it made for a great day."
The Mavericks went up 1-0 in the 32nd minute on a goal from 10 yards out by Brynn Desens. Taylor Kenealy assisted on the play, making the pass to Desens, who stayed onside.
A little more than six minutes later, Vetter made it 2-0, sliding near the left post to deflect in a ball from Nadia Lowery. The play began with a blocked free kick.
"We talk a lot about going into the last few games playing with sense of urgency and to make sure that happens around the net," Bahl said. "The goals we scored today were tremendous effort goals. We weren't conceding. It was, go put it in the back of the net now."
Vetter, who was named the tournament's most valuable player, added an insurance goal in the second half, scoring in the 57th minute. She used her speed to beat a defender to a rebound after a shot by Abby Begin. Vetter, a sophomore from Mankato East, has 19 goals on the season. Desens has eight goals.
The Mavericks put 12 of their 15 attempted shots on frame.
"We were very efficient, and that's exactly what you need this time of year," Bahl said.
Vetter, Bri Ciaccio, Alesha Duccini, Taylor Kenealy and Rabune were named to the all-tournament team.
The Mavericks (17-3-1) will move on to the NCAA tournament and could host a regional next weekend. They entered the weekend ranked third in the Central Region. Concordia was second. The selection show will take place at 5 p.m Monday and can be seen online at NCAA.com.
