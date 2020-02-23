EMPORIA, KAN. — The Minnesota State softball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 8-0 in six innings and lost 4-3 in eight innings to Emporia State on Sunday, the final day of the Emporia State Classic.
In the first game, Mackenzie Ward pitched four innings for the win, striking out six and allowing two hits. Carly Esselman went 2 for 3 with with with a solo home run. Madi Newman went 2 for 3 with a two-run double. Torey Richards went 2 for 3, and Emma Schifferle went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Ward pitched 7 1/3 innings in the second game, allowing four runs on two hits, including a two-run walk-off home run in the eighth. Richards went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Hailey Forshee was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Mavericks (7-3) plays at the NTC Spring Games March 7-12 in Clermont, Florida.
