Lily Borgenheimer is treading into some uncharted waters.
When she was in high school, the Minnesota State junior didn’t predict that she’d be a successful collegiate swimmer. And she certainly didn’t imagine she might have a legitimate chance to one day be in the same pool as some Olympic hopefuls.
“I didn’t think this would happen to me,” Borgenheimer said. “I didn’t think I’d be swimming in college. But I found a good place and a good home here in Mankato. I’m having a really awesome time swimming here.”
In March, Borgenheimer took second in the nation and set a Minnesota State record in the 200-yard breaststroke at the NCAA Division II meet in Indianapolis. On Sunday, she qualified for next summer’s Olympic Trials, meeting the time standard in the 200-meter breaststroke at the Speedo Sectionals in Minneapolis.
Borgenheimer had a time of 2:31.91 on Sunday, 1.38 seconds below the qualifying standard.
“The big goal is to get into the top 16, the semifinals,” she said, looking ahead to next June’s trials in Omaha, Nebraska. “To swim against Olympic swimmers would be insane.”
The top two finishers will move on to the Summer Games in Tokyo. While those spots might be a bit out of reach, her time on Sunday would have put her in the top 35 in the 2016 Olympic Trials.
“What she’s done the last three-four months hasn’t surprised me,” Mavericks coach Nathan Owens said. “She’s just so motivated and dedicated. … Every day she focuses on getting better, and now she has some big goals.”
While the 200 breaststroke is her best event, going from the college season to summer competition took a major adjustment, as she went from a 25-yard pool to a 50-meter pool.
“I had never practiced in a long-course meter pool before,” Borgenheimer said. “I knew it was going to take a lot of work and a lot of practice.
“I usually have six-seven months for the college season. For this, I only had a month and a half. I knew it would take a lot of training. I had to go 100% each practice.”
Not only is a 200-meter race nearly 19 yards longer than a 200-yard one, a pool double the size means four fewer flip turns — moments a swimmer gets a short reprieve with a good push off the wall.
“It takes its toll on your arms and legs,” said Borgenheimer, whose 200-yard time at the NCAA meet was 2:10:35. “You have to concentrate on your strokes.
“It’s a very different, very intense race. It’s a whole different mindset. … I trained differently and needed a lot more endurance.”
Said Owens: “At the end of those longer races, your body is just screaming.”
A humanities major from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Borgenheimer said her focus now is on her next college season. That will start in September, shortly after classes begin at Minnesota State.
“This year, my goal is to take first in the NCAAs,” she said, “and another big goal is the national record in the 200 breaststroke.
“It’s going to take a lot of work, but I have a lot of time. I just need to trust my training and put the work into it.”
The NCAA Division II women’s record for the 200 breaststroke is 2:09.12 set in 2017 by Bailee Nunn of Drury. Nunn, a junior, edged Borgenheimer for the national title this year by 0.68 seconds.
Borgenheimer was the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference champion in both the 200 and 100 breaststroke events last season. She finished ninth in the 100 breaststroke at nationals.
“What separates her from other athletes is that she’s motivated 365 days a year,” Owens said. “Not just for the season and not just with one goal in mind.”
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato.
For more college hockey coverage, read Shane Frederick’s Puckato blog and follow him on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif ” href=”http://twitter.com/puckato” target=”_blank”}@puckato{/a}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.