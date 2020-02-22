It's the final regular-season home game for the No. 3 Mavericks, who will go for the season sweep against the Chargers, following a 10-0 win on Friday. It will be the final regular-season home games for seven seniors — Marc Michaelis, Parker Toumie, Charlie Gerard, Nick Rivera, Josh French, Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson — and, probably, junior Connor Mackey. Minnesota State will be back in Mankato in two weeks, though, for the first round of the WCHA tournament.

Here are tonight's lines:

MINNESOTA STATE

21-Sowder, 20-Michaelis, 9-Gerard

16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 8-Smith

6-Tuomie, 26-French, 15-Napravnik

23-Rivera, 22-Gerads, 17-Duehr

---

2-Mackey, 3-McNeely

25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid

4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson

7-Aamodt

---

29-McKay

31-Berger

1-Foss

Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Sandelin, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw

---

ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE

9-Rajic, 11-Francis, 18-Beaulieu

26-Jeffers, 12-Merkley, 7-Neudecker

19-Salerno, 21-Izyk, 14-Lategan

33-Danchenko, 13-Allen, 16-Wood

---

4-James, 10-Hickey

22-Finnson, 2-Bahn

20-Newton, 15-Coyle

27-Rotenberger

---

30-Sinclair

41-Fessenden

