It's the final regular-season home game for the No. 3 Mavericks, who will go for the season sweep against the Chargers, following a 10-0 win on Friday. It will be the final regular-season home games for seven seniors — Marc Michaelis, Parker Toumie, Charlie Gerard, Nick Rivera, Josh French, Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson — and, probably, junior Connor Mackey. Minnesota State will be back in Mankato in two weeks, though, for the first round of the WCHA tournament.
Here are tonight's lines:
MINNESOTA STATE
21-Sowder, 20-Michaelis, 9-Gerard
16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 8-Smith
6-Tuomie, 26-French, 15-Napravnik
23-Rivera, 22-Gerads, 17-Duehr
---
2-Mackey, 3-McNeely
25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid
4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson
7-Aamodt
---
29-McKay
31-Berger
1-Foss
Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Sandelin, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw
---
ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE
9-Rajic, 11-Francis, 18-Beaulieu
26-Jeffers, 12-Merkley, 7-Neudecker
19-Salerno, 21-Izyk, 14-Lategan
33-Danchenko, 13-Allen, 16-Wood
---
4-James, 10-Hickey
22-Finnson, 2-Bahn
20-Newton, 15-Coyle
27-Rotenberger
---
30-Sinclair
41-Fessenden
