No. 3 Minnesota State opens its final regular-season weekend at home with the first of two games against Alabama Huntsville.
Marc Michaelis is back in the lineup for the Mavericks, as is Lucas Sowder. However, Jared Spooner is out, having been injured in practice this week.
Here are tonight's lines:
MINNESOTA STATE
21-Sowder, 20-Michaelis, 9-Gerard
16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 8-Smith
6-Tuomie, 26-French, 15-Napravnik
23-Rivera, 22-Gerads, 17-Duehr
---
2-Mackey, 3-McNeely
25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid
4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson
7-Aamodt
---
29-McKay
31-Berger
1-Foss
Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Sandelin, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw
---
ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE
9-Rajic, 8-Latta, 18-Beaulieu
26-Jeffers, 12-Merkley, 7-Neudecker
11-Francis, 21-Izyk, 14-Lategan
19-Salerno, 13-Allen, 16-Wood
24-Thompson
---
4-James, 10-Hickey
22-Finnson, 2-Bahn
20-Newton, 15-Coyle
---
30-Sinclair
41-Fessenden
