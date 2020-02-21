No. 3 Minnesota State opens its final regular-season weekend at home with the first of two games against Alabama Huntsville. 

Marc Michaelis is back in the lineup for the Mavericks, as is Lucas Sowder. However, Jared Spooner is out, having been injured in practice this week.

Here are tonight's lines:

MINNESOTA STATE

21-Sowder, 20-Michaelis, 9-Gerard

16-Lutz, 5-Jaremko, 8-Smith

6-Tuomie, 26-French, 15-Napravnik

23-Rivera, 22-Gerads, 17-Duehr

---

2-Mackey, 3-McNeely

25-Zmolek, 18-Scheid

4-Carroll, 24-Hookenson

7-Aamodt

---

29-McKay

31-Berger

1-Foss

Scratches: Borchardt, Bukes, Malinowski, McMahan, Sandelin, Spooner, Van Os-Shaw

---

ALABAMA HUNTSVILLE

9-Rajic, 8-Latta, 18-Beaulieu

26-Jeffers, 12-Merkley, 7-Neudecker

11-Francis, 21-Izyk, 14-Lategan

19-Salerno, 13-Allen, 16-Wood

24-Thompson

---

4-James, 10-Hickey

22-Finnson, 2-Bahn

20-Newton, 15-Coyle

---

30-Sinclair

41-Fessenden

React to this story:

