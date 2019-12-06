Nearly three months ago, the Minnesota State women’s soccer team hosted No. 4 Central Missouri and No. 1 Grand Valley State and pulled off a pair of upsets.
Things were different back on Sept. 13 and 15.
The weather was warm and humid in Mankato, and the Mavericks had a full, healthy team.
“At the beginning of the season, we started out with the highest of highs,” senior defender Taylor Kenealy said, “and, looking forward, I thought this was going to be the best year we’ve ever had here.”
Although injuries caused a mid-season hiccup and forced some changes to the lineup, Minnesota State still has a chance to pull off the kind of season Kenealy was hoping for.
Today, on a cold, December afternoon, with the teams playing inside the new Maverick All-Sports Dome, the No. 13 Mavericks (18-3-1) will face Central Missouri (19-2-1) once again, this time in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II tournament. No. 2 Grand Valley State (21-1-0) will play No. 25 Indianapolis (15-4-1), so the Mavericks could have a rematch with the Lakers on Sunday afternoon if both teams win.
The last team standing this weekend will advance to the Final Four Dec. 12-14 in Pittsburgh.
“We’re beyond excited to be on our home turf,” midfielder Alesha Duccini said. “To play here is beyond exciting. For me personally, I’ve never been to the round of 16. This is just awesome.”
This is the fourth time in team history that Minnesota State is in the Sweet 16. The Mavericks have advanced to the Elite Eight just once, in 2012 when it tied Grand Valley State but lost in a shootout.
“It definitely means a lot especially since this is my senior year,” said Kenealy, who will play in her 90th career match today, tying Minnesota State’s career record. “I can’t imagine ending the season so I want to keep it rolling as far as we can go. It’s definitely special being with this group of girls, 35 of my best friends that I get to see and play with every single day. The fact that we’ve gone this far and this late, it definitely is special.”
The Mavericks won their first six games of the season but got tripped up due to some injuries, including season-ending ones to starting forwards Dakota Wendell and Molly Sarafolean and reserve forward Carly Czaplewski. Midfielder Cassidy Joyce also missed time.
With sophomore Jenny Vetter scoring 20 goals, Allie Williams scoring 10 and Brynn Desens scoring eight, the Mavericks were able to overcome those ailments.
Kenealy’s play on the back line and Duccini’s efforts defensively at midfield helped keep things clean for goallkeeper Alexa Rabune.
“They are just as important as anyone else on the field,” coach Brian Bahl said.
Duccini, who has three goals, ranks seventh all-time in minutes played at Minnesota State, and Kenealy is ninth. Both came to MSU as forwards but have embraced their defensive roles.
“We’ve definitely gone through adversity with how many injuries we’ve had over the season,” Duccini said. “But I think it’s just heart, relying on a lot of girls to come off the bench and step up. We have a young team and we have a lot of returners, but the heart is what’s different this year.”
Kenealy agreed.
“We got unlucky and unfortunate things happened,” she said. “But I feel it’s the definition of our team to just rally. You’ve got to rally through what’s given to you; you’ve got to roll with the punches.”
After defeating Mary in a shootout to open the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference playoffs a month ago, the Mavericks have won three straight, defeating Augustana 3-0 and Concordia-St. Paul in 3-0 to win the NSIC tournament and Augustana again 1-0 on Nov. 24 in the second round of NCAA tournament.
“This has been one of the most, or the most, resilient team I’ve ever coached,” said Bahl, who is in his seventh season with the Maver- icks.
The Mavericks would like to re-create what they did in those early nonconference matchups, but they also know that was a long time ago.
“You have to step back and look at what you’ve done, but it’s different now,” Duccini said. “We played Central Missouri at the beginning of the season but that almost seems like a different season.”
