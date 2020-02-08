MANKATO — Emily Antony is a fifth-year senior for the Minnesota State women’s hockey team. Just once, she told her dad earlier this week, she wanted to beat Wisconsin before her college career came to an end.
In what could be her final game against the Badgers, she not only got her wish, but scored a goal to help make it happen. On Saturday, the Mavericks shocked the nation’s No. 1-ranked team and defending national champion 3-1 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It was Minnesota State's first win over Wisconsin since the 2013-14 season.
“That was the highlight of my career,” Antony said. “This is what I stayed a fifth year for.”
Antony, junior Tristen Truax and freshman Charlotte Akervik scored goals for the Mavericks, and rookie Kelsey King had two assists. Freshman goaltender Calla Frank made 35 saves.
“It’s an unreal feeling,” Frank said. “They’re No. 1 in the nation, and we just took them down. Everyone in the locker room is partying and dancing.”
The win snapped a 28-game losing streak against the Badgers. The last time Minnesota State defeated Wisconsin was March 1, 2014, in the second game of a three-game WCHA playoff series in Madison, Wisconsin.
“Just a tremendous performance by our team today,” Mavericks coach John Harrington said. “Our players all bought into the way we wanted to play today.”
The Mavericks, who were outshot 36-11, scored on two of their three first-period shots, with Akervik and Truax giving them a 2-0 lead. Frank stopped 15 shots in the period.
Antony made it 3-0 at 12:52 of the second period, finishing off a 2-on-1 with King.
The Mavericks were short-handed for most of the game’s final five minutes.
Wisconsin got on the board on Sophie Shirley’s 5-on-3 power-play goal with 4:15 remaining in the game. The Mavericks killed off the remaining power play but then had to kill off a penalty over the final 2:19 when McKenzie Sederberg was given a major for elbowing after an official review.
“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Truax said. “There aren’t really words to describe how I feel. We all just worked our butts off. We played for each other, not as individuals, and it worked out for us.”
Minnesota State (11-15-5, 4-13-3 in WCHA) hosts Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday.
