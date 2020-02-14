Jim Makovsky never really knows what to expect when Louie Sanders takes the mat, and the Minnesota State wrestling coach likes it that way.
"He's got a little Brett Favre in him," Makovsky said. "Sometimes, it turns out good, and sometimes he throws an interception.
"He does things a little differently, but opponents have to worry about that."
Sanders, ranked No. 9, had a tough match Friday, losing a 9-4 decision. Sanders' teammates also struggled, as Minnesota State fell 24-13 to Augustana in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at Bresnan Arena.
"I just didn't have the right mindset," Sanders said. "It was one of those matches that didn't go our way. The only thing we can do is learn from it."
Sanders, a three-time state champion at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, spent a redshirt season at South Dakota State, committing early before Minnesota State recruited him. But he came to Mankato the next season and joined the starting lineup.
He went 17-9 as a freshman and 17-9 as a sophomore, losing the match he needed to win to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
He finally broke through last season, going 15-7 and finishing second at the regional meet, earning his first trip to the national tourney. He went 1-2 at the NCAA meet.
Sanders is 11-4 this season and trying to build toward the regional tournament and perhaps another trip to the national meet.
"(Getting to the NCAA meet) is something I always knew I could do, but I just had to go out and do it," Sanders said. "I know I'm one of the best out there; I just have to be confident. Maybe it's because I'm a fifth-year senior, but my wrestling career is going to come to an end pretty soon."
The Mavericks fell behind 12-0 on Friday before Kyle Rathman scored a 13-3 major decision in the 149-pound match. Cooper Siebrecht followed with a 6-2 decision at 157.
In the marquee bout of Friday's match, Augustana's eighth-rated Ben Kelvington scored a late takedown and won the 174-pound match 6-5 over 10th-ranked Zach Johnston.
The Mavericks' other victory came at 197, where Matthew Blome won a 3-1 decision, but Augustana (10-3, 6-1 in Northern Sun) finished with a pin at heavyweight.
"Five minutes into the dual, you could see that (Augustana) wanted it more than us," Makovsky said. "This wasn't even close to our top end, and I'm not sure why. It's a good thing that we have a quick turnaround. We have another game opponent (Saturday).""
The Mavericks (9-3, 5-2) wrap up the regular season with another Northern Sun match today, hosting Northern State at 4 p.m. The regional meet is Feb. 29 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the qualifiers advancing to the NCAA meet March 12-14 at Sioux Falls.
