MANKATO — The season starts on Saturday, but nothing’s set in stone for the Minnesota State wrestling team.
“Our lineup is 100% written in pencil,” coach Jim Makovsky said. “We have good competition in a lot of spots.”
The Mavericks are rated seventh in the nation and have five ranked individuals in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Coaches Association Preseason Poll, which was released this week.
“I don’t mind the team rankings,” Makovsky said. “It does draw attention to our program, but it has no bearing on what we do on a daily basis to try to develop our guys.”
The Mavericks are one of three Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams ranked in the top 25. St. Cloud State is rated second, and Upper Iowa is 11th.
Pitt-Johnstown is ranked No. 1.
Minnesota State’s ranked individuals include junior Kyle Rathman, who is rated fourth at 149 pounds. Rathman went 19-5 a year ago and placed seventh at the NCAA DII wrestling championships, earning All-American honors, following a second-place finish at super regionals. Rathman’s 19 wins last season were a team-high, and he has a career record of 41-15.
Four seniors are also ranked.
Louie Sanders is fifth at 141 pounds. He went 15-7 last season and placed second at super regionals where he earned a bid to nationals. Logan Saltou is ranked eighth at 165 pounds, going 18-9 last season, placing third at the super regionals to earn a place at nationals. Zach Johnston is ranked eighth at 174 pounds, coming off a 14-6 record and a fifth-place finish at super regionals. And Matthew Blome is ranked sixth at 197 pounds and received a medical redshirt last season.
Johnston was seventh at the 2018 NCAA championships to earn All-American honors, and Blome was an All-American in 2017, placing eighth.
Minnesota State was picked third in the NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll behind St. Cloud State and Upper Iowa. The Mavericks went 9-2 in duals last season with a 7-1 mark in conference competition. They took second place at super regionals and placed 31st at nationals.
The Mavericks open the season on Saturday in Rochester at the RCTC Yellowjacket Open. It will be the 27th season for Makovsky, who got his 300th career victory and was named regional coach of the year last season.
Makovsky said the first half of the season is about the athletes’ development.
“My personal goal is that they’re the best version of themselves on a consistent basis every day,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.