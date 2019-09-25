ST. PAUL — Osvaldo Alonso and Hassani Dotson each scored late in the second half as Minnesota United defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the MLS playoffs for the first time in its three-year history.
Dotson finished off the victory in the 90th with a shot nine yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Jan Gregus.
Botond Barath opened the scoring for Sporting KC in the seventh minute on a shot five yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Johnny Russell. Alonso tied it in the 70th for Minnesota (15-10-7) on a shot 11 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Abu Danladi.
Sporting KC (10-15-7) outshot Minnesota 23-16, with eight shots on goal to seven for United.
Minnesota drew seven corner kicks, committed 13 fouls and was given one red card. Sporting KC drew six corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given two yellow cards.
Both teams next play Sunday. Minnesota hosts Los Angeles FC, and Sporting KC hosts Portland.
