MINNEAPOLIS — No team wants its second game at the state hockey tournament to be on a Thursday morning at Mariucci.
It means you've lost your first game and have been forced out of the tournament's hub at Xcel Energy Center.
You also have to be ready to play a hockey game at 10 a.m. as Mankato East/Loyola did.
"At the end of the day ... they had to play at 10, we had to play 10," coach Adam Fries said. "It's not easy."
The Cougars struggled early, but turned in a much better effort in the the final two periods in a 6-1 loss to Monticello in a consolation game at the Class A boys state hockey tournament at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Less than 24 hours after falling to St. Cloud Cathedral 11-2, it was a rough opening period for East/Loyola.
The Cougars were outshot 19-1 and unable to get anything going offensively.
However, because of some good goaltending from Caelin Brueske, the Cougars only trailed 1-0 heading into the second. Brueske made 34 saves in the game.
"It wasn't our morning in the first," East/Loyola junior defenseman Brett Borchardt said. "We just needed to be more mentally prepared."
It was more of the same early in the second with the Moose scoring twice in the opening minutes, but something seemed to change after the third Monticello goal.
Borchardt nearly got the Cougars on the board with a low, wicked wrister that goaltender Nash Wilson stopped before Layten Liffrig finally did get East/Loyola on the board at 7:16.
Jake Schreiber sent him in alone with a long cross-ice pass, and Liffrig put a nifty move on Wilson for the score.
The Cougars continued to skate better in the third, but it didn't show on the scoreboard. The Moose added a pair of goals early in the period to ice the game.
East was outshot 40-19, but shots were tied 20-20 in the final two periods.
"I'm really proud of how the guys bounced back in the second and third," Fries said. "We knew we were behind, and we told the guys between periods to just go out and win every shift."
Added Borchardt: "We just wanted to lay it all out there, give ourselves a chance and have some fun. We're in the state tournament — it should be fun."
Despite things not going as hoped at state, the future is extremely bright for East/Loyola coming off its second trip to the tournament in three years.
They lose second-leading scorer Matthew Salzle, but almost every other key player returns.
Liffrig should lead a young group of improving forwards, while Borchardt, Schreiber and Jake Kanzenbach headline an experienced defensive core.
"Am I ever excited," Fries said of the future. "We're going to take what we learned this weekend back to our own drawing board and figure out what we need to do to be better."
The Cougars finished the season at 14-15-1.
