MANKATO -- The Mankato MoonDogs received approval from the city of Mankato to increase crowds by 125 for Northwoods League baseball games at Franklin Rogers Park, beginning with Wednesday's home game against Willmar.
Previous state guidelines had limited crowds at outdoor events to 250, with proper safety protocols in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The MoonDogs management requested the increase from the city, which was approved Tuesday.
All tickets must be purchased over the phone or by stopping at the MoonDogs office. Online ticket purchases might begin next week. There will be no tickets sold at the ballpark.
The Free Press
