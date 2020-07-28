MANKATO -- The Mankato MoonDogs received approval from the city of Mankato and Minnesota Department of Health to increase crowds by 125 for Northwoods League baseball games at Franklin Rogers Park, beginning with Wednesday's home game against Willmar.
Previous state guidelines had limited crowds at outdoor events to 250, with proper safety protocols in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
As per guidelines, there will be two “pods” at the ballpark, with each having its own entrance/exit, bathrooms and concessions. Contact between pods will not be permitted.
Pod 1 will consist of 250 ticket holders socially distanced between the grandstand, dugout club areas and berm located down the right-field line. All fans with Pod 1 tickets will enter through the main entrance.
Pod 2 will consist of 125 additional ticket holders that will be seated in the Dog Pound and the bleachers located down the left field line and enter near left field.
All tickets must be purchased by phone or by stopping at the MoonDogs office. There will be no tickets sold at the ballpark.
