MANKATO — After hovering around the .500 mark through the early stages of the Northwoods League season, the Mankato MoonDogs reeled off seven straight wins to close within 3 1/2 games of Great Plains West Division leader Willmar.
Monday night at ISG Field, the MoonDogs (17-11) had their winning streak snapped as two St. Cloud pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts in a 4-0 triumph in front of 1,477 fans.
Rox starter Kolten Smith, a right-hander from Georgia, allowed five hits over 7 1/3 innings while fanning 10 and walking one. Andrew Moroness closed things out, recording five outs while striking out three and walking one.
While the ‘Dogs had trouble generating much offense, Minnesota State right-hander Mack Crowley turned in a nifty relief performance in blanking the Rox (16-11) on four hits over the final six frames. Crowley struck out five and walked three to keep Mankato in range.
However, the MoonDogs’ inability to solve Smith made it a frustrating evening.
“I was just trying to do my job coming out of the pen in the fourth,” Crowley said. “I had plenty of time to warmup, and I felt good coming out right away. I was just trying to keep the boys in it. I threw a lot more strikes and did a better job of battling their hitters.
“The guys have been hitting the ball better and the pitchers have been doing well, also. We’ve been doing really good at both sides. ... This group really battles and the environment is super fun.”
After wasting two singles in the top of the first, St. Cloud tallied three runs off ‘Dogs’ starter R.J. Elmore in the second behind successive hits from Matt Goetzmann, Ripken Reese and Chipper Beck. Reese’s RBI single and inning later expanded the margin to 4-0 and brought in Crowley.
Beck, Reese, Goetzmann, Kyle Jackson and Minnesota State product Jackson Hauge collected two hits each for the winners.
“We’ve been playing a lot more relaxed, especially offensively,” Mankato manager Danny Kneeland said of the ‘Dogs’ winning streak. “We were pressing early on and once we settled down it really helped. It also helped to get our full roster here as well. We’ve been staying relaxed and competing. These guys come to the park every day whether they win or lose and get after it. Every single guy knows what their purpose is and why they are here.
“We took a little step back tonight from where we have been. A credit to their pitcher. He’s a SEC guy and he was picking the corners with some really good stuff. We didn’t adjust to the zone as well as I would have liked to so he gave us trouble.”
Mankato received a ground-rule double with two outs in the first from DH Brendan Nord along with two hits from catcher Ariel Armas. The Dogs, who have won eight of their last 10 games, also got singles from Easton Fritcher and Max Williams, who had a 15-game hitting streak snapped two games ago.
“Their pitcher really filled the zone and was able to get multiple pitches over for strikes,” Armas said. “We just couldn’t get anything going so now we have to come back tomorrow and try to win the series. We’ve been coming together as a group and go out there and take one day at a time. We’re trying not to put too much pressure on each other and just go out there and have fun.”
Williams, a right fielder from Alabama, feels his club is heading in the right direction.
“We just kept trusting what we’ve been doing and put together quality at-bats,” he said. “The balls started to fall in and our pitchers have really competed by throwing a lot of strikes. My year has been good. I am just trying to put good swings on the ball and compete every at-bat. ... This is a fun group to be around.”
Mankato plays at St. Cloud on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.