Veteran left-hander Brett Newberg picked up his franchise record 19th win Thursday night as the Mankato MoonDogs rolled over Rochester 11-3 in a Northwoods League contest witnessed by 1,276 fans at Franklin Rogers Park.
Mankato (27-28 overall, 12-7 in second half) managed only eight runs in six previous games against the Honkers in going 1-5. However, left fielder Tyler Casagrande and second baseman Dayton Dooney ripped three hits apiece as the ‘Dogs collected 14 total. Third baseman Mikey Perez belted a solo home run and drove in three runs for the winners while center fielder Sean Ross and shortstop Nick Novak each had a pair of hits.
“It’s pretty easy to pitch in a game where your team puts up that many runs,” Newberg said. “Shout out to our offense and we also played really good defense.
“There isn’t a whole lot more you can ask from your position players. I think our bats are kind of speaking for themselves right now. To score 11 runs on a night with the wind blowing in was pretty impressive.
“I thought I induced a lot of early contact and if it wasn’t for the scored I could have stayed in a lot longer than I did. I thought my fastball was moving decent and I was able to mix in my breaking pitchers here and there. I was able to keep guys off balance pretty well so I felt good about tonight.
“Having an offense swinging like we are right now is going to be big the rest of the way. ... We’re going to also need some guys in the bullpen to step up.”
Mankato scored the game’s initial run after Casagrande lined a two-out single up the middle in the bottom of the second. First baseman Tanner Craig punched an opposite-field single into right field before Dayton Dooney drove in a run with an infield single.
Perez then sparked a four-run, fourth-inning surge by driving a shot off the ISG sign in left-center field. After the next two hitters made outs, Dooney bounced a single up the middle an Novak smacked a double off the right-field fence.
Catcher Cuba Bess then dumped a two-run single into left field before a throwing errror, a stolen base and and a wild pitch capped things.
Mankato then expanded the margin to 11-0 in the fifth behind four walks, a hit batter and four base hits. Ross laced two hits and drove in a run the frame while Perez lined a two-run single and Novak plated another run with an infield single.
Novak, Bess, Perez and Dooney each scored two runs for the winners. Newberg allowed one run on six hits over six innings, striking out five and walking none.
Rochester (28-27, 10-10) scored off Newberg in the sixth on a lost-in-the-lights double and DH Ryan Wrobleski’s RBI bouncer through the hole. The Honkers added two runs in the eighth when ‘Dogs reliever Connor Campbell issued a walk and Wrobelski smacked a two-run homer over the left-field fence. Andy Armstrong and Wrobelski led the Honkers with two hits apiece.
Mankato, which trails Great Plains West leader St. Cloud by two games with 17 games remaining, looks to sweep the two-game series from the Honkers in a 7:05 p.m. clash today at FRP.
