MANKATO — A day after St. Cloud ended the Mankato MoonDogs’ six-game winning streak, a strong pitching performance from lefthander Shane Barringer and a 13-hit attack carried the ‘Dogs to a 6-4 win Tuesday in a Northwoods League rematch at Franklin Rogers Park.
“Shane’s numbers have been good, but he’s been far from what he is capable of stuff-wise,” Mankato manager Matt Wollenzin said. “He had an unbelievable changeup going tonight, which he showed flashes of last time out. He mixed in some good sliders and with his fastball going, they really struggled for a while. He bounced back after they got that run and stayed in it mentally.
“Wish we could have cashed in a little more in that first inning with the bases loaded, but (Dylan) Phillips put a good swing on it and hit it right at the guy. Danny (Borgstrom’s) homer in the seventh was huge because that’s a good hitting team over there and you never know what can happen late in games. ... I like the way the guys are playing all the way around.”
Mankato (10-13) tallied a run in the bottom of the first off Rox starter Trent Schoeberl behind a walk, a hit batter and a single from left fielder Zach Gilles before Phillips belted a solo home run over the right-center field fence to begin the fourth frame. Shortstop Evan Berkey’s bunt single and a throwing error set up Borgstrom’s RBI single through the hole before right fielder Zach Kokoska bounced a run-scoring single through the hole to make it 4-0.
Barringer retired the first 13 hitters, including a stretch of five straight strikeouts. However, three straight one-out singles — Garett Delano, Sam Ireland and Luke Roskam — produced a run in the fifth. Barringer, who fanned eight and walked one in giving up three hits in seven innings, closed things out by recording five straight outs.
“We had a game plan early on where we want to get after them with a fastball,” Barringer said. “We then wanted to get the changeup over the plate to get some swing and misses. I usually use the slider, but the changeup was working against the righties, and it worked out pretty well. Getting that lead allowed me to just go out there and cruise through innings by getting some easy outs.
“The biggest part of baseball and pitching is the mental things. I was able to work through that inning with only giving up one run and limiting the damage. After that, I just slowed myself down and stayed locked in the rest of the game.”
Mankato expanded its lead to 6-1 in the seventh when Phillips drew a base on balls and Borgstrom smacked a two-run shot over the right-center field fence.
Kokoska and Gilles banged out three hits apiece, while Phillips and Borgstrom each chipped in two. Phillips and Borgstrom scored two runs each for the ‘Dogs, who stranded 10 runners compared to St. Cloud’s five.
“We had a nice streak going there so to come back and get this one was important for us,” Borgstrom said. “We knew Shane was going to throw well for us, and we got the bats going early, which carried throughout the game.
“I had a great batting practice today and felt I was seeing the ball well. He threw me an inside pitch and I really wanted to focus on getting the head of the bat out there.”
St. Cloud (10-10) trimmed the deficit to 6-4 with a trio of runs off Connor Campbell in the eighth before right-hander Andre Granillo walked one and struck out two in recording the final three outs.
Mankato hosts Willmar in a 6:35 p.m. start today at Franklin Rogers Park.
