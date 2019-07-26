MoonDogs vs Honkers 2

Evan Berkey of the Rochester Honkers tags out Nick Novak of the Mankato MoonDogs at second base after Novak tried to stretch a single into a double during Friday’s game.

 Photo by Jackson Forderer

Before a season-best crowd of 2,304

fans at Franklin Rogers Park on Friday night, the Mankato MoonDogs’ bats failed to come through in the clutch.

The tough night at the plate overshadowed a solid performance by its depleted bullpen, and they lost the Northwoods League game 6-2.

Mankato (27-29 overall, 11-8 in second half) fell three games behind Great Plains West leader St. Cloud with 16 games to go.

The MoonDogs were just 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and hit into a trio of double plays while stranding a total of seven runners.

Second baseman Mikey Perez led Mankato with a solo home run and single while six other players — Nick Novak, Adan Fernandez, Tyler Casagrande, Dayton Dooney, James Gargano and Sean Ross — chipped in base hits.

Rochester (29-27, 11-10) allowed a first-inning run when Novak walked, stole second, advance to third on an infield out and scored on a wild pitch. After that, five Honkers pitchers limited to just one run — Perez’s blast over the extended fence in left field — the rest of the way.

Marty Tolson Jr. allowed just one run on five hits over five innings to gain the victory, striking out two and walking one.

Trailing 1-0, the Honkers evened things in the top of the second off right-hander Jaxson Passino, who was making his first start of the season. Ryan Ober lined a two-out single into left field to spark things before A.J. Miller singled and Vinny Tosti followed with a run-scoring single.

Ober, Miller, Kyler McMahan and Austin Schull collected two hits apiece for the Honkers, who ended up with 13 hits.

Rochester expanded its margin to 4-1 in the third behind a base on balls and five hits off of Passino, who gave up six runs on 10 hits over 31/3 innings. Passino struck out five and walked three. McMahan’s single started things in front of RBI singles from Peterson and Miller along with Schell’s RBI double into the left-field corner.

The Honkers added two runs an inning later as Schell’s two-run single followed a pair of MoonDogs’ miscues.

Mankato’s bullpen of Connor Campbell, Josh Ramirez and Fabian Muniz turned in a superlative effort in going 52/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits while fanning five and walking one. Ramirez worked a 1-2-3 seventh frame before Muniz struck out three and walked none over the final two innings while only giving up a double to Armstrong.

The MoonDogs, who only have nine active pitchers, begin a two-game series today with a 6:35 p.m. game at Eau Claire.

For more baseball coverage, read Shane Frederick’s Puckato blog and follow him on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif ” href=”http://twitter.com/puckato” target=”_blank”}@puckato{/a}

For more college hockey coverage, read Shane Frederick's Puckato blog and follow him on Twitter @puckato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags