Before a season-best crowd of 2,304
fans at Franklin Rogers Park on Friday night, the Mankato MoonDogs’ bats failed to come through in the clutch.
The tough night at the plate overshadowed a solid performance by its depleted bullpen, and they lost the Northwoods League game 6-2.
Mankato (27-29 overall, 11-8 in second half) fell three games behind Great Plains West leader St. Cloud with 16 games to go.
The MoonDogs were just 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and hit into a trio of double plays while stranding a total of seven runners.
Second baseman Mikey Perez led Mankato with a solo home run and single while six other players — Nick Novak, Adan Fernandez, Tyler Casagrande, Dayton Dooney, James Gargano and Sean Ross — chipped in base hits.
Rochester (29-27, 11-10) allowed a first-inning run when Novak walked, stole second, advance to third on an infield out and scored on a wild pitch. After that, five Honkers pitchers limited to just one run — Perez’s blast over the extended fence in left field — the rest of the way.
Marty Tolson Jr. allowed just one run on five hits over five innings to gain the victory, striking out two and walking one.
Trailing 1-0, the Honkers evened things in the top of the second off right-hander Jaxson Passino, who was making his first start of the season. Ryan Ober lined a two-out single into left field to spark things before A.J. Miller singled and Vinny Tosti followed with a run-scoring single.
Ober, Miller, Kyler McMahan and Austin Schull collected two hits apiece for the Honkers, who ended up with 13 hits.
Rochester expanded its margin to 4-1 in the third behind a base on balls and five hits off of Passino, who gave up six runs on 10 hits over 31/3 innings. Passino struck out five and walked three. McMahan’s single started things in front of RBI singles from Peterson and Miller along with Schell’s RBI double into the left-field corner.
The Honkers added two runs an inning later as Schell’s two-run single followed a pair of MoonDogs’ miscues.
Mankato’s bullpen of Connor Campbell, Josh Ramirez and Fabian Muniz turned in a superlative effort in going 52/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits while fanning five and walking one. Ramirez worked a 1-2-3 seventh frame before Muniz struck out three and walked none over the final two innings while only giving up a double to Armstrong.
The MoonDogs, who only have nine active pitchers, begin a two-game series today with a 6:35 p.m. game at Eau Claire.
