ROCHESTER — Kip Fougerousse was 5 for 5 with a two-run double as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Rochester 14-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday.
Joe Hauser, Max Williams and Ty Rumsey hit consecutive home runs to start the seventh inning. Williams finished with three hits and two RBIs.
The MoonDogs had 13 hits and drew 17 walks.
John Lundgren got the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with fur strikeouts in five innings.
The MoonDogs (3-3) will host St. Cloud on Sunday, starting at 5:05 p.m.
The Free Press
