Tyson Neighbors agrees that the numbers look strange.
The Mankato MoonDogs closer has pitched six innings this summer and given up only one hit and no earned runs. Yet he’s 0-1.
“It’s weird,” Neighbors said with a laugh. “I’ve only given up one hit in six innings but somehow I have a loss.”
Neighbors is playing in his first Northwoods League season. Still two years from being eligible for the Major League Baseball draft, he came to Mankato on the advice of his coach at Kansas State and a teammate with the Wildcats, Dylan Phillips.
Having grown up in Texas, he’d never been anywhere north of Kansas.
“(Phillips) told me this was the place to go in the Northwoods League,” Neighbors said. “This has been great. A few weeks ago, I didn’t know if I’d be playing anywhere, but coach told me this would be a good spot, and I’m happy to be there.”
MoonDogs manager Matt Wollenzin had already gotten Orlando Salinas, an infielder, from Kansas State last fall, and coach Pete Hughes promised that he would also send a pitcher to Mankato, though he would wait to see who might be available for summer work. That pitcher became Neighbors, coming off a freshman season in which he only pitched eight innings but walked 14 with 13 strikeouts.
“I saw the measurables, and I got excited,” Wollenzin said. “Pete doesn’t send you bad players. If I didn’t know that control was an issue, I would have never guessed by watching him.”
Neighbors came to Mankato this summer, hoping to get innings against good competition.
“I love to compete,” Neighbors said. “I’m just trying to stay in the (strike) zone, refining my craft.”
Neighbors, who is living with Sarah and Michael Thursby this summer, doesn’t try to emulate any major-league closer, but he watches them all, trying to glean any tips that he can use. Powerfully built at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, the righthander already has a fastball that reaches 97 mph, and he mixes in a slider and changeup.
Neighbors has four saves in six appearances, with three walks and five strikeouts. His lone loss came in an extra-inning game. Per Northwoods League rules, all extra innings starts with a runner at second base, and Neighbors got a ground ball from the first batter. But when he turned to throw the baseball to third base to cut down the lead runner, his cleat dug into the ground and he threw wildly, allowing the winning run to score on the error.
He can laugh about it now, but he’s serious about cleaning up his mechanics and improving his skills.
“I’m loving it so far,” he said. “We play in a top-notch ballpark. The coaches are great; you can talk to them about anything, even non-baseball stuff. The atmosphere here is amazing.”
