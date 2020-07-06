MANKATO — Rochester batted around in the first inning, scoring four runs en route to a 5-4 win over the Mankato MoonDogs in a Northwoods League baseball game Monday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Honkers' first inning was highlighted by a towering three-run homer from Bryce Matthews. Tyler Theriot started for the MoonDogs, giving up four hits, three walks and four earned runs over just one inning.
Despite trailing early, the MoonDogs chipped away. Their best chance to overtake the Honkers came trailing 5-4 in the seventh, but it ended with a strikeout, throw-out double play.
Thomas Bruss pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the MoonDogs. Rochester out-hit Mankato 10-4.
Maddux Houghton drove in two runs for Mankato, while Michael Curialle and Mason Hull each had one RBI.
The MoonDogs (0-3) host Rochester again at 6:35 p.m. today at Franklin Rogers Park.
